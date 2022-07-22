Derry Death Notices - Friday, 22nd July, 2022

CUNNINGHAM, Freddie - 20th July 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, formerly of 22 Beechwood Court, loving father of John, Liam, Deirdre, Aishling and the late Diarmuid, beloved partner of the late Isobel, sadly missed by her children Angela and John Paul, much loved grandfather of Conal, Alexandra, Leah, Beth and Jayne, father-in-law of Paula, Stephen, Steve, Stuart and Lisa and a much loved brother and uncle. Funeral from his daughter's home, 3 The Beeches, Redcastle, on Saturday at 9.10am for 10o'clock Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Monday. Family time requested from 10.00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice: https://foylehospice.com/donate/ Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LOUGHLIN, Robert James (Jim) - 21st July, 2022 - (peacefully) at Templemoyle Nursing Home, late of Lisnavar Court, bloved son of the late Rebecca Margaret. Funeral Service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Monday, 25th July at 12noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Viewing in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Friday 22nd and Saturday, 23rd July between 6.00pm and 7.00pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by Dora, Jacqueline, Jim, Robert, Olga, Thomas and granddaughter Rebecca Watson. The Lord is my Shepherd.

LYNCH, Albert - 20th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving husband of Margaret, 93 Bligh’s Lane, BT48 0GZ, loving father of Gabriel, Majella and Charlene, father-in-law of Joanne, Padraig and Blaise, cherished grandfather of Ruairí, Dára, Aoife, Sophie, Conor and Zach and dear brother of Willie, Ruby, Phyllis, Mary, Goretti and the late Tommy, Claire and baby Bernadette. Funeral from her late residence on Saturday at 11.25am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea. Interment afterwards in All Saint’s Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.