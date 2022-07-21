Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 21st July, 2022

ANDERSON, Patrick (Wee Paddy) - 19th July 2022 - beloved husband of Patricia, 15 Westland Crescent, Greysteel, loving father of Austin, Dessie, Dominic and Majella, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Eileen, Margaret, Marion, Annie, Johnny and the late Mickey, Willie, Rosena, Kathleen, Bridget, James and Robert. House private please. Funeral from his home today (Thursday) at 9.25am for 10o'clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GOLIGHER (nee Allan), Pauline - 19th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved and devoted wife of Alastair, loving sister of Robert, Kevin and William, dear daughter-in-law of Jean and the late Norman. Funeral leaving her late home 100, St. Canice's Park, Eglinton on Friday, 22nd July at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St. Canice's Parish Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Kidney Research (N. I.) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Directors, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

QUEEN (nee Walsh), Kathleen (Cass) - 20th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Annette, Cathy and Sharon, mother-in-law of Eddie, Gino and David, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Paddy, John, Nan, Vera and Gracie. Funeral from her home, 1 Malin Gardens, on Friday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WEBB (nee O'Donnell), Agnes (Aggie) - 19th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 28 Gelvin Gardens, darling wife of the late Kevin. Devoted mother of Laura, Emma, David, Olivia and the late Fiona, Michelle and Christopher. Loving grandmother of Callum, Reece, Éadha and Hannah. Dearest daughter of the late Paddy and Bridget. A much loved sister of Deirdre, Eamonn, Michael and the late Benny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Aggie's remains will be reposing at her late residence, 28 Gelvin Gardens. Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Aggie's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.youtube.com/watersideparish. St. Anthony Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.