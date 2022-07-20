Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

ANDERSON, Patrick (Wee Paddy) - 19th July 2022 - beloved husband of Patricia, 15 Westland Crescent, Greysteel, loving father of Austin, Dessie, Dominic and Majella, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Eileen, Margaret, Marion, Annie, Johnny and the late Mickey, Willie, Rosena, Kathleen, Bridget, James and Robert. House private please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale, on Thursday at 10o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAMPBELL (nee Simpson), Jean Mary - 19th July 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 185, Kildoag Road, Killaloo, dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of John, Glenn, Amanda and Wilma, loving mother-in-law, adored nana and great-nana. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Thursday, 21st July at 11.00am followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

FRANCIS (nee McMaster), Marion - 18th July 2022 - (peacefully) in the tender loving care of her family, dearly beloved wife of Ron, 48 Shore Road, Ballyronan, much loved and devoted mother of Julie, Ian and Colin, dear mother-in-law of Tony, Debbie and Jayne, dearly loved granny of Hollie, Luke, Eva, Dawn and Lewis and dearest sister of Sally, Sam and his wife Thelma. Family and friends welcome at her home on Wednesday from 12noon to 10.00pm. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 1.30pm, for service in St John’s Parish Church, Ballinderry at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Hospice and Marie Curie Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her husband, daughter, sons and the entire family circle.

GLENDINNING, Raymond Alwyn - 18th July 2022 - passed away at home, 114 Glenhead Road, Limavady, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Caroline, loving father of Florence, Linda, Arnold, Paula, Lesley and the late Reggie and Barbara, also a dear father in law, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. House strictly private. Funeral service in his late home today (Wednesday) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 2.00pm. Friends and family welcome at the funeral. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

KERR, Frank (Magherafelt) - 18th July 2022 - late of 5 Ashgrove Park, beloved husband of the late Rose and loving father of Bronagh (Stockman), John, Roisin and Oonagh, brother of Dermot and Madeleine (Doyle) and the late Patsy, Desmond, Jack, Albert and Kathleen. Funeral from McCusker Bros Funeral Home, Garden Street, Magherafelt on Thursday, 21st July at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son, sons in law Raymond and Larry, daughter in law Nikki, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

LYNCH, Liam - 18th July 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Brickfield Court), loving father of Miriam, Donna, Lee and Imelda, devoted grandfather of Jordan-Marie, Callum, Brian-Liam, Evan, Finn, Ciaran, Willem, Georgina and wee Paddy, dear father-in-law to Brian, Paul, Paddy and Karen. Funeral leaving his daughter Miriam’s home, 6 Leenan Gardens on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

O'DOHERTY (nee O’Reilly), Breedh - 17th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 374 Ballyquin, Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved wife of Tommy and loving mother of Thomas (Brenda), Brian, Jacqueline (Tommy Joe), Carol (Jonnie) and Donna, loved dearly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, loving daughter of the late Jonnie and Maggie O’Reilly R.I.P. and dear sister of Brian, Anne Kelly and the late Peggy and Patsy R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral today (Wednesday) leaving at 2.15pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Leukaemia & Lymphoma N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

O'HAGAN (nee McGowan), Sarah Veronica (Vera) - 16th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, (former Teacher in Thornhill College) beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother of Dara, Aisling and Feargal, much loved grandmother of Meabh, Emer, Feargal, Dearbhla, Aodan, Aobh, Cian, Eadaoin, Fionnuala and Eoghan, cherished great-grandmother of Ellie, Alice, Honor, Evie, Caleb, John, Edith, Satsuki and Mai and dear sister of Dick McGowan and the late Moya, Brigid and Eddie. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 56 Beragh Hill Road, Ballyarnett, BT48 8LY today (Wednesday) at 10.55am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.