Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 14th July, 2022

AGNEW, Maureen - 12th July 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, wife of Thomas, much loved mother of Jennifer, Stephen and John, mother-in-law of Colleen and loving granny of Mark, Caroline, Emma, Calvin, Susannah and Gareth. House and funeral strictly private by her own request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Focus NI and Hands That Talk c/o James McMullan & Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea, BT51 5QU or online at www.mcmullanfunerals.com. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and entire family circle.

ARMSTRONG, William James (Jim) - 13th July 2022 - (peacefully) at The North West Cancer Centre, late of 2 Betts Road, Drumsurn, Co Derry, beloved husband of Josie and loving father of Donna (Ronan), Andrew (Rachel), and James (Emma), devoted grandfather of Beth, Ruairi, Jack and Tom, loving son of the late Edward and Martha R.I.P and dear brother of Kathleen, Edmund, Eamon and the late Vincent and Artie R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, family and friends welcome. Funeral from his late residence on Friday, 15th July leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Matthew’s Church, Drumsurn , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

BOORMAN, Assumpta (Castledawson) - 13th July 2022 - late of 2a Garryduff Road Ballymoney, beloved daughter of the late David and Bridie Boorman (formerly Bellaghy) and dear sister of Geraldine and Kevin, sister in law of Angela. Removal from Geraldine’s home, 52 Parkview Castledawson on Thursday, 14th July at 3.30pm arriving Church of St. John Milltown at 4.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her loving family.

CARLIN, Brian - 13th July 2022 - (peacefully) at his late home, surrounded by all of his loving family, late of 1 Derryview Terrace, beloved husband of Deirdre, devoted father of Ciara and Brian, loving brother of Maureen, John, Andy, Patsy and the late Susie and Mickey, a much loved father-in-law of Marty, dearest son of the late Bridie and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Brian's remains will be reposing at his late residence, 1 Derryview Terrace. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 15th July at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Trench Rd. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Wake house private from 10.00pm till 10.00am. Brian's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.youtube.com/watersideparish. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dilís.

CUSKERAN (nee Mullan, Kiltest), Nora (Limavady) - 13th July 2022 - (peacefully) wife of the late Anthony and loving mother of Sheila, John and Declan. Beloved sister of PJ, Dominic, Cornelius and the late Fr. Danny, Mary (O’Kane), Margaret Rose (McLean), Bobby, Anthony, Johnnie and Colm. St. Anthony pray for Her. Funeral arrangements will be updated when they become available.

DIAMOND, John Joe (Draperstown) - 13th July 2022 - died at Altnagelvin Hospital in the presence of his beloved daughter Mary-Catherine and family friend Pauline (late of Moneyneena Road), beloved husband of the late Deirdre (nee Kearney), cherished father of Mary-Catherine, precious grandfather of Clídna, much loved father-in-law of Adrian and loving son of the late John and Brigid and loving brother of Rosemary. John Joe’s remains will repose at Murray’s Funeral Home, Draperstown. Viewing on Thursday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Then removal to St Eugene’s Church, Moneyneena arriving at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his daughter, son-in -law, grand-daughter, sister, entire family and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McALLISTER, Kathleen (Draperstown) - 13th July, 2022 - at Brooklands Nursing Home, beloved mother of Anne Marie and Mary Slone. Kathleen remains will repose in Murray’s Funeral Home and viewing on Thursday from 2.00pm until 4.00pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Straw. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply missed by her loving daughters and grandchildren Alan and Stacey. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

McCRORY, Angela (Magherafelt) - 7th July 2022 - beloved daughter of John and Mary Ann Conlon and loving mother of Megan, dear sister of Anne, Sarah, Dorothy, Ciara, Katy, Grainne, Bronagh, Niall and the late Patrick and Donna. Angela’s funeral took place on Sunday 10th July and her interment took place in Polepatrick Cemetery Magherafelt. Greatly loved and sadly missed by all her family.

McFAUL, Samuel Alexander - 12th July 2022 - (peacefully) at his home 1 Church Brae, Altnagelvin (surrounded by his loving family in his 55th year) dearly beloved husband of Anita, much loved daddy of Rebecca, Victoria, Nicole and Connor, loving father-in-law of Craig and Tommy, adored grandad of Beatrice and Benjamin, dear son of Andrew and the late Mary, dearest brother of Noel, Ann, Philip, Linda, Denise and Michelle, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Friday, 15th July at 10.30am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Action Mental Health c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (address above). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McLAUGHLIN (nee McCauley), Sarah (Sadie) - 13th July 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 25 Shantallow Avenue, formerly of Lenamore, Muff, Co. Donegal, beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Maura, Loretta, James and Sharon, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Jim and the deceased members of the McCauley family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, 15th July at 10.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.30pm to 10.00am. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.