Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

BOYD (nee Dinsmore), Donna April - 12th July 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) dearly beloved wife of Allen, much loved mother of Allen, Nathan, Jason, Ryan and Emma, loving mother-in-law of Ellice, adored granny to Jack, Shannon, Billy, Ellie, Max, William, Ryan-Lee, Lacey, Amelia-Lily and Remy. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 22, Clonmakane Court, Caw on Thursday, 14th July at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stoke c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. House Private. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CASSIDY, Patrick (Pat) - 11th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Nuala (nee Curran), loving father of Nichola, Philip and Matthew, much loved grandfather of Isabella, Chloe, Oliver, Donncha and Tadhg, a dear brother.

Funeral from his home 18 Rockport Park, Limavady Road on Thursday, 14th July at 09.20am to St Columb's Church, Chapel Road for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the link: https://watersideparish.net/. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Family flowers only. Donations if desired in lieu for Intensive care unit, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o any family member or Sean Carr, Carr Family Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

CURRAN, Willie - 12th July 2022 - beloved husband of Agnes, 10 Longfield Road, Eglinton, loving father of Michelle, Michael, Liam, Marie, Paul and Linda, devoted grandfather of James, Sarah, Oscar, Rebecca and Emma and a much loved brother. House private please. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LEITCH, Joseph (Joe) - 11th July, 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 21 Knockdara, loving father of Deborah, Fergal, Kieran and the late Lesley, beloved son of the late Peter and Bridget, dear brother of Desmond, Martin and the late Jackie and a loving father-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving his home today (Wednesday) at 12.30pm to St. Columb's Church Chapel Road for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Ardmore. Family time from 10.00pm until 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McGEEHAN, William (Liam) - 12th July 2022 - (suddenly) at his home, 40 Argyle Street, Derry, beloved son of the late Harry and Sarah McGeehan R.I.P. Dear brother of Ann, Anthony, Seamus, and Harry. Funeral from his brother Seamus’ home, 25 Griffith Park, Derry on Thursday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eugene’s Cathedral, followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please - donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. BT48 8JE. Private family time from 9.00pm to 10 00am Please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.