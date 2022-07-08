Derry Death Notices - Friday, 8th July, 2022

BARR, Alexander (Alex) - 6th July 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family, late of 39 St Canices Park, Eglinton, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Celine R.I.P. and loving father of Elizabeth (Patrick), Adrian (Jackie), Linda (Mervyn), Andrew (Veronica) and the late Ann and Seamus R.I.P., devoted grandfather of Ryan, Niall, Claire, Siobhan, Patrick, Francis, Martin, Roisin, Kieran, Shona, and will be missed sadly by his great grandchildren. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Saturday, 9th July, leaving at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale. Link https://star-of-the-sea-faughanvale9.click2stream.com/. Family home private from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 26 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o of McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

BURTON, Christopher James (Chris) - 7th July 2022 - beloved partner of Christine, loving father of Jason, Stephen, Christopher, Simon, Philip, Lyndsay, Nicola, Dean and the late Victoria and dear brother of Martin, Patricia, Julie, Annette, Fiona, Stephen, David and Emma. Funeral from his home, 13 Fergleen Park, Galliagh, on Saturday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CALDWELL (nee Melaugh), Rosie - 7th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of George, loving mother of Siobhan, Brenda, Martin, Ciara and Deborah, a dear and loving nana and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Saturday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

GILMOUR, Doreen - 6th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 81 Ballyronan Road Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving and devoted mother of Janet, Alan and Nicholas, dearest mother-in-law of Leza and Louise, much loved grandmother of Dara, Sian, Jake, Hollie, Dylan, Kylan and Ryan and also a dear sister and sister-in-law. House private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral service in 1st Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in St Swithin’s Parish Churchyard. Family flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Palliative Care Unit Antrim and Air Ambulance NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service Donations A/c, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her family and the entire family circle.

KYLE (nee McSHANE), Mary - 7th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Waterside Hospital, late of 37 Marianus Park, Derry and formerly of Mayola Walk, Shantallow. Loving mother of Jim, Louise, Mark and Michael, dear mother-in-law of Marie, Patricia, and Aggie, a much loved grandmother of Ryan, Lauren, Megan, Shannen, Gareth, Connor, Marie, and Amy a great-grandmother of Isla, and Emily. Beloved daughter of the late Lala and Bill McShane R.I.P., dear sister of Willie, Jean, Betty, Leonard, Theresa and the late Bella, Daisy, Georgie, John-James, Phil, Thomas, Kathleen, Bernard-Martin, R.I.P. Funeral from her granddaughter Lauren’s home, 2 Tamworth Crescent, Kilfennan on Saturday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary’s Church Creggan followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Dementia NI Unit 47 North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GG. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

LYNCH, Robert James Gilmour - 7th July 2022 - (peacefully) at his home 8 Carmoney Road, Campsie, loving father of Zara, Joanne and Robbie, much loved grandfather of Jemma, Robbie, Alex and Ada, great-grandfather of Lexi and Bobbi and dear brother of the late Ruby, Jean and George. At Robert’s own request the house and funeral are strictly private. At Rest.