Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

BAIRD (nee Logan), Beatrice - 4th July 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, late of 110 Shanreagh Park, Limavady, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Avril and Graham and mother in law of David, devoted grandmother of Jack, Daniel and Harry, dear sister of William, Robert, Harry, Norman, Raymond, Laurence and Kingsley. Will be sadly missed by her companion John. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Thursday, 7th July leaving at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Service of Thanksgiving in Christ Church Limavady followed by interment in Banagher Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. At Rest with the Lord.

HARKIN, Seamus - 4th July 2022 - (suddenly) at his home, 5 Osborne Street, beloved husband of Marie, loving father of Hugh, Seamus, Gavan, Michael and the late Karen, devoted grandfather to Hugh Jr., Karl, Rebecca, Sarah, Rachel, Ryan, Cameron, Sean, Beth, Evan, Caelan, Aaron, Bobby, dear great-grandfather to Mason, Rossa, Grace and Rian. Beloved son of the late Hugh and Sally, loving brother of Eamon, Betty, Celine, Clare and the late Anna, Tony and Molly, dear father-in-law to Alison, Eimile, Valerie and Karl. Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

LEE (nee Moran), Isobel - 5th July 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 19 Highfield Road, Magherafelt, (in her 96th year), dearly beloved Wife of the late William, much loved mother of Ian, Arnold, Philip and the late Derek, a loving mother-in-law of Catherine and Una, devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Richard), Michael (Nadine), Hugh, Mark and Hannah and great grandmother of Alannah. House strictly private. Funeral from her home on Thursday, 7th July at 1.30pm, to St. Swithin's Parish Church for service at 2:00pm, followed by burial in Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard, Tobermore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Swithin's Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by her loving Family and Family Circle.

McMONAGLE, Connor Stephen - 4th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved father of Indianna and Finnlay, much loved son of Anne and the late Hugh, a loving brother of Leona, Robert, Nicola, Lindsey, Ciara and Kevin. Funeral will leave his late home, 108 Brookdale Park on Thursday, 7th July at 2..00pm for Funeral Mass in St Joseph’s Chapel, Galliagh at 2.30pm followed by burial in Burt Cemetery. Connor will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

TOTTEN, David (Magherafelt) - 5th July 2022 - (peacefully) beloved son of the late Angela, loving brother of Maureen (Kearney) and Barbara, brother-in-law of Paul and much adored uncle of Una, Fearghal, Fintan and Enda. House strictly private please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11.00am in the Church of St. John The Baptist, Granaghan. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-baptist-swatragh). Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.