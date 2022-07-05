Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

BONNER, Bernard - 4th July 2022 - (peacefully) at his home 26 Blucher Street, beloved husband of Olive, loving father of Sandra, Annmarie, Teresa and Brian, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dear grandfather of the late Michael. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.50am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

BROWN, Ben - 4th July 2022 - (suddenly) after a short illness, 7a Ballymoughan Lane, Magherafelt, dearly loved son of Robert and the late Sandra, much loved brother of Jill and Robbie, loving step-son of Bernie, dearest brother-in-law of Phillip and Charlotte, adored uncle of Reuben, Ezra and Aubin and a dear nephew of Dorrinda and her husband Willie and Gerald. Family and friends welcome at his home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3.00pm – 9.00pm. A Service of Celebration for Ben’s life will be held in Woodschapel Parish Church on Thursday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Will always be loved and remembered by Robert, Jill, Robbie, their Families and the entire family circle.

LYNCH, James (Jake) - 1st July 2022 - (suddenly) at his late home, 115 Creggan Heights, beloved son of the late Bridget and Alex, loving brother of Jonny, Neily, Lexie and the late Margaret, Willie and Patsy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral leaving from McClafferty Funeral Home on Tuesday, 5th July at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Jake's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

MOORE, Raymond - 2nd July 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 169 Kingslane, Ballykelly, beloved husband of Veronica, devoted father of Jean, Wilma, Amanda, and Robert, father-in-law of James, Tyson, Brenda, and the late Derek R.I.P., doting granda of Sean, Oisin, Dylan, Ethan, Caoimhin, Eimear, Tiarnan, Josh, Eoghan, Darcey, Callum, and great-grandfather to Orlaith. Much loved brother of Billy, Winston, Robert, Mervyn, John, Pearl (Schorr), Kathleen (Sharkey), Dorothy (Hogg), Sheila, and the late Jean, Annie (Heaney), John and Davy. A dear uncle, great-uncle and cousin. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral from his daughter Jean’s residence, 2 Oakdene Crescent, Ballykelly on Wednesday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McBETH (nee McCombe), Gladys - 4th July 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (surrounded by her loving family in her 95th year) much loved wife of the late Victor, devoted mum of Robert, William, Neill and Rosemary, a loving mother-in-law, an adored granny and great-granny. Funeral leaving her late home 44, Ivy Mead Mews, Altnagelvin on Wednesday, 6th July at 1.15pm for a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Glendermott Parish Church at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to W.H. & S.C.T. Dementia Services c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McCAUL (nee Quigg), Christine - 3rd July 2022, beloved wife of Manus, 13 Glenvale Park, loving mother of Clara, Ronagh, James, Manus, Janet, Emma and Harry, devoted grandmother to all of her 15 grandchildren and dear sister of Dessie, Patricia, Alma, Catherine and the late Doris, Marie, Raymond and Una. Christine will be sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and friends. Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11o’clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Harkin), Attracta - 3rd July 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, (late of Glenvale Park), dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph (Packie), loving mother of Damian, Karen and Deirdre. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, grandchildren, and wider family circle. Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s funeral home today (Tuesday) at 6.20pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 3.00pm Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. Viewing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s funeral home from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday).

TRAYNOR (née Burns), Carol - 4th July 2022 - beloved wife of John, formerly of Eastway Road, loving mother of Jennifer, Karen and Shauna, mother-in-law of Gavin and Michael, devoted grandmother of Emer, Ellen, Michael, Daniel and Anna and dear sister of Donald and Elizabeth. Funeral from her home, 115 Butler’s Wharf, on Wednesday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.