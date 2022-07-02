Search

02 Jul 2022

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 2nd July, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Derry Now

02 Jul 2022 7:01 AM

LINDSAY, Christopher - 30th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Irene and loving father of Claire, Joanne and the late baby Jonathan. Dear brother of Sammy, Don, Briege and the late Willie, Noel and Kathleen. Funeral from his home 7 Tivoli Park, Foyle Spring's, Derry on Monday, 4th July at 9.20am to Saint Columba's, Longtower Church for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

 

McCAFFERTY, Leo - 30th June 2022 - beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Liz, Rosie and Paul, father-in-law of Lorraine, much loved grandfather of Shannon, Matthew, Ryan, Amy, Kasie, Codie, Ellie, Leigha and Ethan and dear brother of Denis, Eugene and the late Elizabeth, John, Patrick and James. Funeral from his home, 233 Clooney Road, Greysteel, on Saturday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Room), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

 

McCLOSKEY (nee McCaughan), Sarah (Sadie) - 1st July 2022 - (peacefully) at her daughter Sandra’s home, 54 Teeavan Road, Dungiven, late of Castleroe Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Sammy, loving mother of William, Sylvia, Sandra, Joyce and the late Caroline; and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister-in-law. Funeral service in her daughter Sandra’s home on Monday at 12noon, followed by interment in Macosquin Presbyterian Churchyard at approximately 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

 

McKEEVER, Patrick (Paddy) - 1st July 2022, beloved husband of the late Mary, 46 Dunlade Road, Greysteel, loving brother of Bridie and the late Arthur, Vincent, Tommy, Mary and Mickey. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 11.15am for 12o’clock Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

