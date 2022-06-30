Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 30th June, 2022

McGILLOWAY, Gary (Hindu) - 29th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved father of Jodie, Leah and Aimee, loving grandfather of Callum and Noah, much loved son of Bridie, brother of Jacqueline, Debbie and Joe. Funeral from his home, 420 Clon Elagh on Friday at 9.15am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

McLAUGHLIN, James Joseph - 27th June 2022 - (suddenly), formerly of Priory Road , Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved son of the late Monica and Vincent R.I.P and dear brother of Anne Marie and Paul, loving father of Anastasia Edith Monica and partner of Rebecca. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Karen, brother in law Jonathan, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Reposing at his sister Ann Marie’s home 101 Glenroe Park, Dungiven, Co Derry, funeral from there on Friday leaving at 10.10amfor 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ St Joseph patron of the the departed souls pray for him.

O'CONNOR (nee Grimes), Josephine - 28th June 2022 - beloved wife of Charles, (formerly of Beragh Co. Tyrone,) loving mother of Desmond, Roslyn, Donna, Niall, Ryan and Gareth, devoted grandmother to her 17 grandchildren and a much loved mother-in-law and sister. Funeral from her home 15 Hillview Avenue, Prehen on Friday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. The Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.