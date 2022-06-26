Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 26th June, 2022

BOGGS, Max James - 4th June 2022 - beloved son of Ryan, Lorraine, Rhonda and David, dear brother of Katie, Amelia, Logan and Jessica and devoted grandson of Ernie and Ethel Boggs and Kenneth and Muriel Ferguson. Deeply regretted by the Browne and Connell families, uncle Johnny and all his aunts, uncles and cousins. Max will repose at his mother’s home, 14 Glenrandel, Eglinton from 12noon today (Sunday) and then at Gorthill Farm from 12noon on Monday. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 2.00pm in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton with interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, C/o Mr Samuel Cochrane, 4 Dunlade Road, Greysteel, BT47 3EF. The Lord is my shepherd.

HAZLETT, James (Séamus) - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully) surrounded by his loving wife and family at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin, late of 211 Briarwood Lawn, Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, D15 XW6V. Beloved husband of Nóra and loving father of Declan, Noel (Catherine), Kevin (Louise), Colm (Donna), Séamus (Ursula) and Paul (Catherine), loved dearly by his grandchildren Evan, Aaron, Ódhrán, Gráinne and the late Conor and Daragh, son of the late James And Rose Hazlett and brother of John, Mary (Deeney) and Hugh. Jamesie will repose at his late residence in Dublin from 2.00pm to 9.00pm on Sunday, 26th June and from 3.00pm to 9.00pm on Monday, 27th June. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 9.50am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown Way, Huntstown, Dublin 15 D15 F440. James’ Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam http://www.Huntstownparish.ie Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Chapel, Dungiven, Co Derry BT47 4RT arriving at 4.00pm. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sister and entire family circle. St. Padre Pio, Pray for Him. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dílis.

PLUMRIDGE, Mary - 19th June 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Rushall Nursing Home, Limavady (in her 100th year), much loved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Christine and the late Fred, loving grandmother and great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Funeral Service will be held in Browns Funeral Home on Monday at 11.00am followed by Cremation at Roselawn Crematorium at 2.40pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

SMYTH, Lawrence - 25th June 2022 - (peacefully passed away at The Foyle Hospice, much loved husband of Josephine, loving father of Lawrence and Russell, dear father in law of Gail, devoted grandfather of Sarah, Rachel, Bethany and Nathan. House Private. Funeral Service in Limavady Baptist Church on Monday at 1.30pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.