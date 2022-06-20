Search

20 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 20th June, 2022

Obituaries

Death notices for Donegal for Tuesday, May 2nd

Reporter:

Derry Now

20 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

BARRON (nee Logue), Deborah (Debbie) - 19th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, late of 26 Mount Vernon, Culmore, Derry. Beloved wife of Shawn and loving mother of Dean, Garvin and Glen, much loved mother in law of Megan, Emily, and Jacqueline and loved dearly by her grandchildren Amelia-Rose and Aodhán, daughter of the late Dolores and John R.I.P., and dear sister of Elizabeth, Christopher, Sean, Brian and Denise. Reposing at her late residence. The wake is private for family only. Funeral from her late residence tomorrow (Tuesday) leaving at 11.00am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her.

 

McDAID (nee Porter), Donna - 18th June 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, loving mother of Brian, Paul and Amy, devoted grandmother of Ethan, Oran, Noah, Connie and Darragh, mother-in-law of Amy, Michaela and Gary. Funeral from her home, 34 Cromore Gardens, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9.25am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

