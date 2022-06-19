Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 19th June, 2022

HUTTON, Kieran - 18th June 2022 - beloved husband of Marie, 10 Turasmore Park, loving father of Ciara and Karen, father-in-law of Kieran and Carl, devoted grandad of Noah and Sophia and a much loved brother. Funeral from his home on Monday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.





MULLAN (nee McMenamin), Patricia (Pat) - 17th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Barney, loving mother of Damian and Andrew, devoted grandmother to Darragh and Grace, mother-in-law to Leanne, darling daughter of the late Paddy and Ann McMenamin and a dear sister of the late Maria. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all her friends and wider family. Funeral leaving her home, 43 Mount Vernon, on Monday, 20th June at 11.50am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCANN, Harry (Cullion) - 18th June 2022 - beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Michael, Patrick, Cathy, Bernadette, Emmet and the late Gerard, son of the late Hugh and Annie Mary, brother of Josephine (McCloy), Sr. Mary Perpetua, Sr. Kathleen and the late Joseph, Celine (O’Hagan), Hugh, John, Michael, Patrick and Frankie. Funeral from his home, 73 Iniscarn Road, on Monday, 20th June at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Keenaught, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, son in law John Paul, daughters in law Lisa, Olivia and Mairead, grandchildren, Nephews, nieces, Kristian and extended family circle.

McGLADE, Edward (Eddie) - 18th June 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital surrounded by his loving family, late of 98 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, beloved husband of Margaret (Mawhinney), much loved father of Paul and Tracey (Scullion) and dear brother of the late Jimmy, Annie, Dan, John, Brigid and Nan. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, son in law Joe, Daughter in law Dana, grandchildren Alex and Fion and all his family circle. St. Anthony Pray for him Family Flowers only please, donations in memory of Eddie can be made directly to “Alzheimers Society NI” 30 Skegoneill Street, Belfast, BT15 3JL. For further detail enquiries please call WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors. Eddie’s wake and funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.

SIMPSON (nee Boyle), Rhonda - 17th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 92nd year, dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim), “Waterside house”, 27 Derrygarve Park, Castledawson, much loved and devoted mother of Keith, Colin, Niall, Shauna (Tennyson), Wesley, Glenda (Macdonald) and the late Dennis, dear mother-in-law of Gail, Jane, Noel, Annette and Rick, loving grandmother of Jack, Robert, Mark, Sonny, Brent, Demi, Aidan and Miss Ava and dearest sister of the late Hubert. House and funeral strictly private at Rhoda’s own request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Seamen’s Christian Friend Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her family and the entire family circle.