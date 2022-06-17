Derry Death Notices - Friday, 17th June, 2022

DEVLIN (Coltrim), Margaret Veronica - 15th June 2022 - beloved sister of James, Philip, Mary (Pearla), Stephen and the late Kathleen (Hennessy), and loving daughter of the late Philip and Mary. Funeral from McCusker Bros Funeral Home, 10a Garden Street, Magherafelt BT45 5DD on Saturday at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church Lissan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Viewing on Friday from 2.00pm to 4.00pm at McCusker Bros Funeral Home, 10a Garden Street Magherafelt BT45 5DD

GILLILAND, William James (Jim) - 15th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving and dearly loved husband of Violet, a loving brother of Kathleen, Ruby, Lily, Hugh, Thomas and the Late Andy, May and Doreen. Funeral Service will take place at his late home 12 Ross Bay, Derry today (Friday) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Banagher Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family Flowers only please, Donations in lieu of Flowers to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church C/O Liz Jackson, 4 Glenabbey Cottages, Derry BT48 8LP or The Rainbow Rehoming Centre, Eglinton, BT47 3AF.

GODDARD (nee Mulhern), Isabella - 16th June 2022 - beloved partner of the late Jack McShane, formerly of Shearwater Way, loving mother of Mark and David, much loved grandmother of Adam, Stacey and Nicole, great-grandmother of Clara, Ruby, Mylee and Eli and dear sister of Ann, Helen, Betty and the late Kathleen, David, Frances and Teresa. Funeral from her son’s home, 89 Sevenoaks, on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

GUY, Evelyn Margaret - 16th June 2022 - late of 31 Ballyclose Street, Limavady, much Loved wife of the late Alex, loving mother of Lexie, Kenneth, Victor, Elizabeth and Brian, also a dear mother in law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her late home on Sunday at 1.40pm for service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. (Friends and family welcome at her late home) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Drumachose Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

LEE (nee Crooks), Vera - 16th June 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 42 Ballinahone Road, Knockloughrim, (in her 91st year), dearly beloved wife of the late Sandy, loving and devoted mother of Heather, dear mother-in-law of William, much loved granny of John, Lee-Ann, James, Emma, Rebecca and Joanna and dearest sister of Joyce and the late John, James, Eileen and Olive. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 1.30pm, for service in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church at 2.15pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her Daughter, Grandchildren and entire Family Circle.

MOORE, Terence (Digger) - 15th June 2022 - (suddenly) at his home, late of 51 Glenfada Park, beloved father of Erin and Nadine, loving granda of Kaylá and Kaíson, a much loved brother of Noel, Maurice, Gerard, Damian, Eamon, Kieron, Pat, Declan, Paul, Brian, Colm, Joyce, Angela and Thomas, dearest son of the late Joyce and Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends, comrades and neighbours. Digger's remains will be reposing at his daughter Nadine's residence, 12 Drumkeen Park, Coshquin. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 18th June at 11.10am for 12.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Digger's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dílis.

WATKINS, Kevin - 16th June 2022 - (peacefully) at the City Hospital, Belfast, loving father of Caítín and Kevin-Barry. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 9.30am on Saturday, 18th June to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 2.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. St. Pio pray for him. Viewing to take place at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street, today (Friday) from 6.00pm to 9.00pm.