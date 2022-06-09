Search

09 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 9th June, 2022

09 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

CURRAN, Daniel (Terence) - 7th June 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 5 Killea Road, Killea, beloved husband of the late Anne, loving brother of Sheila McCarron and the late Thomas, Andy, Peter, Frank and Phonsie. Dear uncle of Neil, Sean, Mary, Catherine and Garrett. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home today (Thursday) at 7.30pm to the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Killea, reposing overnight for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St Columba's Cememery, Drung. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

KENDRICK (nee Lyttle), Winifred (Winie) - 7th June 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 12, Gleneen Park, Altnagelvin (surrounded by her loving family after a short illness) dearly beloved wife of Alan, much loved mum of Colin and Neil, loving mother-in-law of Claire and Lorraine, adored nana of Annika. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Friday, 10th June at 10.30am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.00pm. (Family home Strictly Private) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Clooney Parish Church (cheque made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry) or Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (address as above). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

