Search

07 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 7th June, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 7th June, 2022

Reporter:

Derry Now

07 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

KELLY, Patrick - 5th June 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 43 Liscloon Drive, beloved husband of the late Bridget, loving father of Linda, Cathy, Mary, Patricia, Ellen, Ann, Sandra and the late Paul and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his home todY (Tuesday) at 9.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to City Friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. All welcome to attend the funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

 

SIMPSON, Robert James (Bobbie) - 5th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loved husband of the late Annie, 10 Drumgesh Gardens, loving father of Brian and the late Nigel and Adrian, father-in-law of Kathleen and Alison, much loved grandfather of Stephanie, Amy and James and dear brother of the late Stuart and Jean. House private please. Funeral service will take place in his home at 1.00pm on Wednesday followed by interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my shepherd.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media