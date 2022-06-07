Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 7th June, 2022

KELLY, Patrick - 5th June 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 43 Liscloon Drive, beloved husband of the late Bridget, loving father of Linda, Cathy, Mary, Patricia, Ellen, Ann, Sandra and the late Paul and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his home todY (Tuesday) at 9.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to City Friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. All welcome to attend the funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.
SIMPSON, Robert James (Bobbie) - 5th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loved husband of the late Annie, 10 Drumgesh Gardens, loving father of Brian and the late Nigel and Adrian, father-in-law of Kathleen and Alison, much loved grandfather of Stephanie, Amy and James and dear brother of the late Stuart and Jean. House private please. Funeral service will take place in his home at 1.00pm on Wednesday followed by interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my shepherd.
The 22 year old singer/songwriter has written music since her teens and always gigs with original music
