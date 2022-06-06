Derry Death Notices - Monday, 6 June, 2022

DEVLIN (nee McGoldrick), Celine (Magherafelt) - 5th June 2022 - beloved wife of the late Andy Joe Devlin and loving mother of Paul, Patricia and Seamus, grandmother of Andrew, Antoine, Nicole, Jade and Michaela and great granny of Shea, Lara and Grace, mother in law of Joanne Devlin, Mark Gilmore and the late Leanne Templeton, dear sister of Harry, Mary, Eileen, Philomena, Theresa, Ann Marie, Bell, Mick and the late Jane McMullan. Funeral from her sons Seamus’ home, 132 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt on Wednesday, 8th June at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughter, sons, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

HARRON, Brendan - 5th June 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 33 Summer Hill, Prehen Park, beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Paul, Ciara, Cathy, Claire and Joanne, devoted grandfather of Connie, Oliver, Sophia, George, James and Darragh, a dear and loving brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, 7th June at 9.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to either Marie Curie c/o City Friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL or Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

LOUGHLIN, Adele (Kilrea) - 3rd June 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) beloved partner of Damien (McGhee) and devoted mother of Caidhan, loving daughter of Harry and Mena, beloved sister of Charlene and cherished aunt of Kaci, Shona and Oisín. House strictly private please. Funeral from her late residence, 52 Larchfield Gardens, on Tuesday at 1.15pm for 2o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire Loughlin, Ward and McGhee family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McKEAGNEY, Peter (Gorteade) - 4th June 2022 - beloved husband of Edel and loving father of Conor, Molly and Emily, son of John and Eileen McKeagney and dear brother of John, Thomas, James, Frances, Imelda, Catherine, Joanne and Aisling. Funeral from his home 40 Gorteade Road Upperlands on Tuesday, 7th June at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam at st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, mother, father, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

McQUADE (nee Mulhern), Nellie - 4th June 2023 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice surrounded by her loving family, late of 21 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Loving mother of Tracey, Kerry, Sean and Gerald and much loved mother in law of John, Mary and Kim. Devoted grandmother of Roisin, Sean, Jennifer, Jill, Rebecca, Conor and Carrie and great grandmother of Dan, Theo, Erin and Rory. Deeply regretted by her sisters , brothers and extended family circle and friends. A special word of thanks to Bernadine Quigg, Billy Mulhern and Kathleen Lynch for their devoted time to Nellie. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday, 8th June leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Banagher Parish webcam

https://www.banagherparish.com/. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family and the extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her sweet soul.