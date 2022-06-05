Search

05 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 5th June, 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 5th June, 2022

05 Jun 2022 2:46 AM

BARTON (nee Rutherford), Sylvia - 3rd June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Jason, Tiffany, Samantha and Darren, much loved grandmother of Logan, Kacie-Leigh, Jayden, Jasmine, Jayden and Samantha-Leigh and dear sister of Elizabeth, Ronnie, Will, Dessie, Alfie, John, Alwyn, Gerald, Marie and the late Adrian. Funeral service in her home, 5 Sperrin Park, on Monday at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Lord is my shepherd.

 

McGrotty (nee McGee), Kathleen - 2nd June 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 68 Chapel Road, Waterside beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Paul, Denis, Dermot, Catherine, Michael and Caroline, mother-in-law of Claire, Brighid, Edel, Licia and Matt, dear sister of Rosie, Tess and the late Paddy and Flossy and a much loved grandmother. Funeral from her home today (Sunday) at 12o'clock for 12.30pm Funeral Mass in St. Columb's Church Waterside. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

 

O’NEILL, Katie Jean (Ballyronan, Magherafelt) - 4th June 2022 - (peacefully) passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast. A dearly loved daughter to Eunan and Roisin; sister to Evie; granddaughter to Bonnie and Dennis, Oonagh and the late Peter and great granddaughter to Edmund and Jean. A much loved niece and cousin. She will be sadly missed by the O’Neill’s, Symington’s and wider family circle. Removal on Monday, 6th June, from her late residence, 7 Oaklea Road, Magherafelt at 12.00noon to arrive at St Mary and St Joseph's Church, Brackaville Road Coalisland for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for her.

