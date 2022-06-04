Search

04 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 4th June, 2022

Obituaries

LOUGHLIN, Adele (Kilrea) - 3rd June 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) beloved partner of Damien (McGhee) and devoted mother of Caidhan, loving daughter of Harry and Mena, beloved sister of Charlene and cherished aunt of Kaci, Shona and Oisín. St Pio pray for her. House strictly private please. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Funeral arrangements unavailable.

 

McATAMNEY (nee Doherty), Rosaleen (Magherafelt) - 3rd June 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Aidan, Brona, Shauna and Seamus, sister of Peggy McErlain, Johnny, Anna Quinn, Olivia Gribbin, Dermott, Patricia Bryson, Seamus and the late Tommy, Kathleen Downey, Marie McCarthy and infant Frances. Funeral from her home, 20 The Brambles BT455RZ on Monday, 6th June at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, also Nikki, Louise, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

 

McGROTTY (nee McGee), Kathleen - 2nd June 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 68 Chapel Road, Waterside beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Paul, Denis, Dermot, Catherine, Michael and Caroline, mother-in-law of Claire, Brighid, Edel, Licia and Matt, dear sister of Rosie, Tess and the late Paddy and Flossy and a much loved grandmother. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 12o'clock for 12.30pm Funeral Mass in St. Columb's Church Waterside. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

 

WOOD, Dougie - 3rd June 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved partner of Anne and loving father of Alison, Emma and the late Stephanie, beloved husband of the late Ursula, dear bother of Irene and dear stepfather of Jason.  A much loved grandfather, father-in-law, brother-in-law and friend. Funeral from his home, 4 Curragh Lane, Lifford on Monday, 6th June at 9 00am to St Columba's Church, Longtower, Derry for Requiem Mass at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Donegal Hospice.  House private in the morning until 11.00am.

