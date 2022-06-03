Derry Death Notices - Friday, 3rd June, 2022

McCAULEY (nee Murphy), Pauline - 1st June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Bayview Avenue, Dublin), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Sharon, Kevin, Nicola and Fiona and a devoted grandmother and great- grandmother. Funeral leaving her home, 23 Larkhill, on Saturday at 10.30am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Fox), Roisin - 1st June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Brendan and Loving Mother of Kevin, Brenda, Dermot, Carol, Shauna, Terri and Roisin. A much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Funeral from her home, 78 Grianan Drive, Belmont on Saturday, 4th June at 9.30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the city cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

O'CONNOR, Sean - 1st June 2022 - (suddenly) late of 120 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, Co Derry, son of the late Susie and Jack R.I.P., beloved husband of Elizabeth and loving father of Siobhan, Jacqueline (Patrick) and Rachael (Cathal), devoted grandfather of Katie, Sean, Sarah and Charlie, dear brother of Maeve, Kathleen, Roisin and the late Charlie R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Saturday, 4th June leaving his late residence at 1.15pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St Matthew’s Church Drumsurn. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.