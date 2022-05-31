Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 31st May, 2022

DEERY, Jean - 29th May 2022 - (suddenly) at her home 56 Inishcarn Road. Much loved Mother of Jordan, loving daughter of the late Tommy and Jean, beloved sister of Phyillis, Kay, Karen, Denise, John, Thomas, Gerard, Damien, Dessie and the late Martin and James. Funeral from her home on Wednesday, 1st June at 9.30am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.

DOYLE, Patrick (Magherafelt) - 30th May 2022 - beloved husband of Madeleine and loving father of Emmett, Sean, Collette (Quigley), Claire (Greer), Gerard, Eimear (Harrison) and stillborn babies Patrick, Stephen, Edward, son of the late Leo and Mary Doyle and dear brother of Leo, Phylis, Oliver, Dessie, Grace, Chris (Nikki), Eamon, Terence, Robert, Laurence and the late Gerard. Funeral from his home, 1 Golf Terrace on Wednesday, 1st June at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law Dana, Shauna, Sarah, sons in law Jason, Brian, Mark, 17 beautiful grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

DUFFY (nee McCloskey), Patricia - 30th May 2022 - (peacefully) late of 29 Glen Gardens, Maghera, Co Derry, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary R.I.P., loving mother of Rory, Ciara (O’Hagan) and Adrian and fond mother in law of Marie and Ciaran, devoted grandmother of Charlotte, Cora, the late infant Mary, Shéa, Darragh and Caolán, dear sister of Betty (Tourish) Rita (Madden), Frankie, Sean, Gerard and Nora (Cochrane). Reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Wednesday leaving her late residence at 1.30pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady pray for her.

KENNY, Seamus - 29th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his late home, surrounded by his loving family, late of 65 Glen Road, beloved husband of Susan, devoted father of Paul, Patrick and the late Noel, a much loved father-in-law of Katriona and Sarah, loving grandfather to all of his grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Seamus's remains are now reposing at his late residence, 65 Glen Road. Funeral cortege leaving from there on Wednesday, 1st June at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Seamus's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him.

MAILEY, Robbie - 30th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Jean, 54 Whispering Pines, Limavady, loving father of Rory and Emmett, father-in-law of Jane, devoted grandfather of Orlagh, Brogan, Aine, Evie and Finn, dear brother of the late John and Maureen and cherished brother-in-law of Anthony. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Unit), C /o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

NAGRA, Charan Kaur - 28th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, aged 91 years, beloved wife of late Ajeet Singh Nagra, late of Victoria Gate, Waterside, Derry, loving mother of Vindi, Jimmy and the late Helen, mother-in-law of Gurdev Kaur and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House private please. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later time. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB.

WATSON, William Albert (Bertie) - 29t May 2022 - (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, in his 101st year, late of Brookmount Nursing Home, Coleraine and formerly of 37 Rockport Park, Derry. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy, much loved father of Lorna and Alan, father-in-law of Keith and Pamela, devoted granda of Jenny and Stephen, great-granda of Sophie and dear brother of Deane and the late Margaret and Rowland. Funeral service in Adair & Neely Funeral Home, 10-12 Foyle Road, Derry on Wednesday at 12noon, followed by interment in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, by making cheques payable to: Ebrington Presbyterian Church, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.