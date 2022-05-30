Derry Death Notices - Monday, 30th May, 2022

GRANT, Richard (Anthony) - 29th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 46 Ballyarton Road, Claudy, beloved husband of the late Marcella, dearly loved father of Dermot, Richard, Patricia, Betty, Danny, Martina and Deirdre, a cherished father-in-law and grandfather and dear brother of Nancy, Winnie, Denis, Brendan, Colum and the late Janie, Joe, Betty and Mary. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Claudy. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

HENRY (nee Muldoon), Elizabeth - 28th May 2022 - (peacefully) at home, late of 42 Chapel Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, loving daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Malachy R.I.P., loving mother of Christine (Dermot Beatty), Raymond (Geraldine), Brian (Patricia), Kevin (Teresa), Sean (Roisin), Eugene (Pauline), Ann (Paul Schatzel) and the late Desmond R.I.P (Sandra). Loved dearly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Nan, Bridget, Tommy, Maggie, Philomena and Brendan R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at family home is private for family and close friends. Funeral on Tuesday leaving her late residence at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady pray for her.

MELARKEY, William - 28th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 5 Mimosa Court, loving partner of the late Elizabeth Mallett, beloved father of Pat, Matthew and the late Anne, step-father of Carol, Bernie, Elaine and Ryan and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, beloved son of the late Frances and Peter and dear brother of Joe, Jackie, Mary, Margaret, Kevin and the late Edna, Roy, Peter and Patricia. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12o'clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tamnaherin. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McDOWELL, Gareth (Baldy) - 28th May 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 13 Anderson Park, Limavady, loving partner of Noeleen, beloved son of Lorna and the late Marshall. Dear brother of Angus, Clifford, and Norma, and a much loved uncle of Jake and Alfie. House private please. Funeral service will take place in his home on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery.

RANKIN, Alan - 29th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Edenvale Care Home, late of Thackery Place and 25 Irwin Avenue Limavady. Beloved son of the late Robert and Elizabeth, dear brother of Mervyn, Alva, and the late Elizabeth, and a much loved uncle. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects today (Monday) from 2.00pm to 5.00pm at O’Brien’s of Limavady funeral home 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady. His funeral will leave from Funeral home on Tuesday at 10.45am for graveside service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie c/o City Friends of Marie Curie 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL.