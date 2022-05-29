Search

29 May 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 29th May, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - 29th May, 2022

Reporter:

Derry Now

29 May 2022 7:00 AM

GLASGOW, James Edgar (Eddie Paddy) - (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, in his 96th year, husband of the late Marion, dear father of Margaret, Josephine and the late Norman and a much loved gandpa and great grandpa, brother of Rowley, Myrtle (Glendinning) and the late George and Mitchell. Funeral service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church on Monday, 30th May at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

 

GUY, Barbara Harriet - 27th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Edenvale Care Home, devoted mother of Gladys, Christine, Robert, Jean, Joyce, Johnny, Alan, Elaine, Winifred, Hester, David, Diane, also a loving grandmother, great grand mother and great great grandmother. Funeral from her late home 54 Glenview Drive, Limavady on Monday at 2.00pm for service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm, followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home Patient Comfort Fund and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

 

O'KANE, Jimmy - 26th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Centre, late of Glenshane House, Main Street , Swatragh, Co Derry. Husband of the late Peggy R.I.P., loving father of Michael and Laoise (McKeever) and dear father in law of Thomas and Diane, dear brother of Frank, Pat, Mary Walsh, Bridie Kearney and the late John, Willie , Harry and Bridget R.I.P., loving grandfather of Shéa, Dáire, Oisín, Saoirse, Megan and Ben. Deeply regretted by his sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Reposing at his daughters home 37 Lackagh Park, Dungiven. Funeral from his late residence (Glenshane House) today (Sunday) leaving at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St John The Baptist Church Swatragh. Interment immediately in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on
https://www.granaghanparish.com/media.html. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

 

WARD, Colette Marie - 26th May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, late of 92 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Violet R.I.P., loved dearly by her sister Shauna, brother in law Ciaran and nephew Harry. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there today (Sunday) leaving at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media