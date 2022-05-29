Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 29th May, 2022

GLASGOW, James Edgar (Eddie Paddy) - (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, in his 96th year, husband of the late Marion, dear father of Margaret, Josephine and the late Norman and a much loved gandpa and great grandpa, brother of Rowley, Myrtle (Glendinning) and the late George and Mitchell. Funeral service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church on Monday, 30th May at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

GUY, Barbara Harriet - 27th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Edenvale Care Home, devoted mother of Gladys, Christine, Robert, Jean, Joyce, Johnny, Alan, Elaine, Winifred, Hester, David, Diane, also a loving grandmother, great grand mother and great great grandmother. Funeral from her late home 54 Glenview Drive, Limavady on Monday at 2.00pm for service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm, followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Edenvale Care Home Patient Comfort Fund and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

O'KANE, Jimmy - 26th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Centre, late of Glenshane House, Main Street , Swatragh, Co Derry. Husband of the late Peggy R.I.P., loving father of Michael and Laoise (McKeever) and dear father in law of Thomas and Diane, dear brother of Frank, Pat, Mary Walsh, Bridie Kearney and the late John, Willie , Harry and Bridget R.I.P., loving grandfather of Shéa, Dáire, Oisín, Saoirse, Megan and Ben. Deeply regretted by his sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Reposing at his daughters home 37 Lackagh Park, Dungiven. Funeral from his late residence (Glenshane House) today (Sunday) leaving at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St John The Baptist Church Swatragh. Interment immediately in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on

https://www.granaghanparish.com/media.html. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

WARD, Colette Marie - 26th May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, late of 92 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Violet R.I.P., loved dearly by her sister Shauna, brother in law Ciaran and nephew Harry. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there today (Sunday) leaving at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.