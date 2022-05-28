Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 28th May, 2022

McKEEVER, Patrick Joseph (Pat) - 27th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home (formerly of Gortilea, Claudy) beloved husband of the late Gertie, dear father of Julieann and the late Paul and much loved papa of David. Funeral from his home, 16 Woodlee, Culmore on Sunday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Pat will be reposing at his home from 1.00pm today (Saturday). House restricted to family and close friends only please and private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Renal Unit), C/o Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McLAUGHLIN, David - 25th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, in his 100th year, beloved husband of the late Roseleen and loving father of Jeanie, Sarah, Annie, Rosie, Tina, David, William, Eddie, Christie, Michael, James, Nicole and Margaret and the late Margaret, Kitty and John. A much loved grandfather & great grandfather. Funeral from his home 41 Dunluce Court today (Saturday) at 9.30am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

O'KANE, Jimmy - 26th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Centre, late of Glenshane House, Main Street , Swatragh, Co Derry. Husband of the late Peggy R.I.P., loving father of Michael and Laoise(McKeever) and dear father in law of Thomas and Diane, dear brother of Frank, Pat, Mary Walsh, Bridie Kearney and the late John, Willie, Harry and Bridget R.I.P., loving grandfather of Shéa, Dáire, Oisín, Saoirse, Megan and Ben. Deeply regretted by his sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Reposing at his daughters home 37 Lackagh Park, Dungiven. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral from his late residence (Glenshane House) on Sunday, 29th May leaving at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St John The Baptist Church Swatragh. Interment immediately in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.granaghanparish.com/media.html. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

WARD, Colette Marie - 26th May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, late of 92 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, Co Derry, beloved daughter of the late Harry and Violet R.I.P. Loved dearly by her sister Shauna, brother in law Ciaran and nephew Harry. Wake at her late residence. Funeral from her late residence on Sunday, 29th May leaving at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.