Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 26th May, 2022

DONAGHEY (nee Curley), Florence - 23rd May 2022 - passed away at the Foyle Hospice, late of 13 Coneyville, Derry, formerly Dundalk and retired District Nurse Buncrana. Beloved wife of Jackie, much loved mother of Jacqueline, dear mother-in-law of Seamus Doherty and loving sister of Lasairina Bondonno, England, Oilive Aggarwal, Canada and Francis Curley, Dundalk. Predeceased by her brothers Gerry Curley and Majella Curley and her sister Ann McAteer. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and neighbours. Florence's remains will be reposing at her home. Removal today (Thursday) at 8.45am to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cockhill. Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/buncrana. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

KERR, John Henry - 23rd May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away, late of Killane Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Doris, a devoted and loving father of Lesley, Gordon, Wendy, Stewart and the late Joan, father-in-law of Ross, Kat, Jack and Anita, a cherished and respected grandfather and great-grandfather. Family home is strictly private. Funeral service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church on Friday, 27th May, 2022 at 2.00pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice or Salvation Army and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors,

21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and friends. In celebration and remembrance of John's lifetime adventure and long standing contribution to the Limavady community, a procession will ensue this evening (Thursday). Cars will proceed along Killane Road to pause at his family residence of 72 years at 4.40pm and thereafter around Limavady square to pause at "Kerr's Corner" at 5.00pm.

McGILLOWAY, James Paul (Bimbo) - 25th May 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 199 Sperrin Park. Dearly beloved partner of Marina, a loving father of Jason, Ross, Paul and Nicola, a much loved brother of Tom, Brian, Michael, Gary, Linda Amanda, Kim and the late Derek, Ken and Kate, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, 28th May at 1.00pm at his late home followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu made payable to Belfast Health & Social Care Trust, Amputee Rehabilitation Centre, Musgrave Park Hospital, Stockman’s Lane, Belfast, BT9 7JB. Paul will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends.