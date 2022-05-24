Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 24th May, 2022

BRADLEY, Liam (Stovie) - 22nd May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, (formerly of Carnhill), beloved husband of Rita, loving father of Donna, Liam, Kieran and the late Heidi, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, dear brother of Sarah, John, Tess, Marie, Isobel, Martin and the late Joe, Charlie and Helen. Sadly missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him. Viewing in Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today (Tuesday) from 2.00pm to 4.00pm and from 7.00pm to 9.00pm.

LYNCH, Pat - 23rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 2 Brook Street and late of 15 Brandywell Avenue. Former Caretaker of St. Mary's College, Derry. Beloved husband of the late Rita, loving father of Geraldine, Christine and Paddy, a much loved father-in-law of Kevin and Patricia, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dearest brother of Mary and the late Nancy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Pat's remains will repose at his late residence, 15 Brandywell Avenue. Funeral cortege leaving from there on Wednesday, 25th May at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Pat's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

MADDEN (nee Logan), Annie (Maghera) - 22nd May 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Kevin; loving mother of Madge (O’Kane), Kevin and Kieran; mother-in-law of Kieran, Julie and Siobhan and beloved granny of Michael, Bryan, Erin, Ryan, Declan and Caoimhe. Daughter of the late John and Mary and loving sister of Patsy, Theo, Josephine (Lagan) and the late Anthony. House private please. Funeral from her late residence, 18 Carricknakielt Road, on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Anthony pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire Madden and Logan family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McGOLDRICK, Owen - 23rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Abbey House, beloved son of the late Johnny and Nellie, loving brother of the late Johnny and Mary. Will be sadly missed by all his many cousins and friends in Abbey House. Removal leaving Abbey House today (Tuesday) at 6.30pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McLAUGHLIN, Ciaran John - 23rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital after a brief illness, late of Claudy, Co. Derry. Youngest son of Sue and the late Lawrence (Glenrone, Plumbridge), brother of Adrian and Denise. Deeply regretted by his mother, siblings, aunts, uncle, cousins and loyal fellow workers at Clinton cards. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414A Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) for immediate family and close friends from 6.00pm to 8.00pm today (Tuesday). Leaving the funeral home on Tuesday evening to repose at Sacred Heart Church, Plumbridge for Requiem Mass which will be celebrated at 3.00pm on Wednesday followed by interment in the family grave. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Eternal rest grant on to him O Lord. May Ciaran’ s gentle soul rest in peace.

WILSON, (nee Gallagher), Carol - 23rd. May 2022 - (suddenly) at City Hospital, Belfast, beloved wife of Patrick, loving mother of Owen, Michelle, Clare and Gary, step-mother to Martin, Colm and Joanne and a devoted Nanny. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 23 Friel Close, Ballymagroarty on Thursday at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Carol's wake will commence from 12.00noon todag (Tuesday). Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

WITHEROW, William Alexander (Billy) - 23rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (surrounded by his loving family in his 82nd year), much loved husband of Olive, loving father of Gail, Geoffrey, Adrian and Anne, devoted granda of Alex, Victoria, Grace, Ben, Samuel, James and Sarah, dearest brother of John and the late Christine. Funeral leaving his late home, 260 Longland Road, Claudy on Wednesday, 25th May at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. A. J. McFarland 10, Gregg Road, Claudy, Co. Derry BT47 4HX. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.