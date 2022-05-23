Derry Death Notices - Monday, 23rd May, 2022

DOHERTY (nee O'Donnell), Bernadette (Bernie) - 21st May 2022 - (peacefully) at home aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late Charlie, 14 Liscloon Drive, loving mother of Hugh and the late Bernadette and baby John and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 9.25am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

DONNELLY (nee Kennedy), May (Mary Ellen) (Newbridge) - 22nd May 2022 - beloved wife of the late Eddie and loving mother of Eamon, Maria, Paul and Seamus, daughter of the late Jim Joe and Brigid Kennedy (Portlee Cargin) and dear sister of Brigid, Leo, Jim, David and the late Ronnie. Funeral from her home, 107 Hillhead Road, Toomebridge on Tuesday, 24th May at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, daughters in law Rosaleen, Anne, Monica, son in law Michael, grandchildren Ryan, Nadine, Ronan, Leannán, Adam, Luke, Mark, Hannah, James, Eddie, great grandson Eamon, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Unit c/o the Family. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am. House private on morning of the funeral.

DOWNEY, John (Lavey) - 22nd May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Doherty) and dear father of Henry, Geraldine Farrell, Brenda Fegan and Marie Cassidy. Loving grandfather of Ciara, Thomas, Gavin, Brónach, Fiona, Orlagh, Sharon, Maria, Steven, Liam, Rónán and Brian and great grandfather of Cían and Oísín. Dear brother of Henry Joe, Eileen Young, Tommy, Margaret Dempsey and Patricia McMullan and the late Teace Duggan. Funeral from his home, 146 Mullaghboy Rd, BT45 8JL on Wednesday, 25th May at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Tommy Joe, Kieran and Peter, daughter in law Barbara, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and large family circle.

McCLELLAND (nee Kelly), Carmel - 22nd May 2022 - beloved wife of John,129 Rossdowney Road, loving sister of the late John, Josie and Seamus, very dear friend of Jackie and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. House strictly private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s funeral home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, today (Monday) from 4.00pm to 5.00pm. Her remains will then be removed to St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Queen of the most Holy rosary pray for her.

QUINN (nee Laverty), Pauline - 22nd May 2022 - beloved wife of the late Colm and loving mother of Shane and Kathleen (Laverty), daughter of the late Sarah Laverty and sister of Kathleen Laverty and the late Clare and Joan. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home at 8.00pm on Monday, 23rd May (viewing from 5.00pm to 8.00pm) arriving Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am and can be viewed via webcam at st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, daughter in law Patricia, son in law Glenn, grandchildren Robyn Quinn, Shannon Laverty, sister and extended family circle.