Search

22 May 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 22nd May, 2022

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 21nd May, 2022

Reporter:

Derry Now

22 May 2022 2:02 AM

BURNS, Pearly (Margaret) (Draperstown) - 20th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at the Causeway Hospital surrounded by her loving family, late of 45 Magherafelt Road. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Pat, Johnny, Mary, Roddy, Margot, Eddie and Joe. Dear sister of Nora, Rosh, Angela, the late Fr. Jim McKee, Mary Rainey, Isobel, Eddie, Mickey, and Brian R.I.P. Funeral from her son’s residence, 11 Slievegallion Drive, Draperstown on Monday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church. Burial afterwards to St. Columba’s Cemetery, Straw. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and wider family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for Her.

 

DOHERTY, John - 21st May 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, formerly of Lisfannon Park, beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Elizabeth, Mary, Martina, Sean, Eamonn and Christine, amuch loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Michael, Francie and the late Catherine and Nelli. Funeral from his home, 17 Tryconnell Street on Monday at 9.30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. House private please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Foyle Hospice.

 

McGIRR (nee Thompsin), Anne Therese (Belfast) - 21st May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Paul, Maureen, Peter, Conor and Deirdre, much loved grandmother of Emer, Cormac, Meabh, Sarah, Eoghan, Emmet, Hannah, Holly, Ferghal, Jack and Tom and sister of Frank, Deirdre and the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by all her extended circle of family and friends. House restricted to family and close friends only please. Her remains will be removed from her home, 88 Stoneypath, Victoria Road, Derry, on Monday, 23rd May to St Mary’s Church, Ardmore for Requiem Mass at 12noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media