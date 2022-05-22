Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 22nd May, 2022

BURNS, Pearly (Margaret) (Draperstown) - 20th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at the Causeway Hospital surrounded by her loving family, late of 45 Magherafelt Road. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Pat, Johnny, Mary, Roddy, Margot, Eddie and Joe. Dear sister of Nora, Rosh, Angela, the late Fr. Jim McKee, Mary Rainey, Isobel, Eddie, Mickey, and Brian R.I.P. Funeral from her son’s residence, 11 Slievegallion Drive, Draperstown on Monday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church. Burial afterwards to St. Columba’s Cemetery, Straw. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and wider family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for Her.

DOHERTY, John - 21st May 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, formerly of Lisfannon Park, beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Elizabeth, Mary, Martina, Sean, Eamonn and Christine, amuch loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Michael, Francie and the late Catherine and Nelli. Funeral from his home, 17 Tryconnell Street on Monday at 9.30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. House private please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Foyle Hospice.

McGIRR (nee Thompsin), Anne Therese (Belfast) - 21st May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Paul, Maureen, Peter, Conor and Deirdre, much loved grandmother of Emer, Cormac, Meabh, Sarah, Eoghan, Emmet, Hannah, Holly, Ferghal, Jack and Tom and sister of Frank, Deirdre and the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by all her extended circle of family and friends. House restricted to family and close friends only please. Her remains will be removed from her home, 88 Stoneypath, Victoria Road, Derry, on Monday, 23rd May to St Mary’s Church, Ardmore for Requiem Mass at 12noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her.