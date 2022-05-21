Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 21st May, 2022

BOYD, Robert John - 20th May 2022 - (Ex retired Divisional Officer Fire Service), (Peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Doris, loving father of Gail, Steven and Rachel, dear father-in-law of Michelle, Trevor and the late Ken, devoted grandad of Holly, Elliot, Alexandra, Jamie and Cameron, dearest brother of Peggy. Funeral leaving his late home 80, Riverside Park, Altnagelvin on Monday, 23rd May at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Parish Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Rectory Office, Church Brae, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 2LS. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

COYLE, John R. - 17th May 2022 - (suddenly) at home, Hillsbrook Ave, Perrystown and formerly of Rosemount, Derry, Buncrana, Co. Donegal. A Poet, a former youth and Community Officer in Dublin 12 and Seán McDermott Street. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving dad of Maria, Clare and Lisa and a much loved brother of Eileen, Florence, Denis, Harry, Patricia, Teresa and the late Dan, Marian, Ciaran (Seamus). John will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, father-in-law Dermot, Maria’s Fiancé John, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law especially Don, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends especially his four legged pal Layla. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday (24th May) in Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery. To view John’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am (please see following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage). House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice – Please see link: https://foylehospice.com/donate/.

LYNCH (née Galbraith), Olive Jean - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family after a long illness in her 74th year) much loved wife of Robert, devoted mum of Louise and Gary, loving mother-in-law of Liam and Gillian, adored granny of Amelia and Jake, dearest sister of Violet, Hester and Hilary. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 19, Foyle Fold, Limavady Road, on today (Saturday) at 2.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House strictly private by request. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheque made payable to W. H. & S. C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital (Sperrin Room) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MONTGOMERY, Dr. Robert Cassells - 19th May 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, late of 17 Circular Road, Castlerock. Dearly loved son of the late William and Mary and brother of Lindsay. Funeral service in Castlerock Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Downhill Burying Ground. Lovingly remembered.

NELIS, (nee McGuinness), Magdalen - 18th May, 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Frankie (barber, formerly of Fosters Terrace), loving mother of Christine, Patricia, Frank and Paul, devoted grandmother to Sarah, Treasa, Daire, Gemma, Freya and Patrick, dear mother-in-law of Brendan, Paul and Gill. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving her home, 47 Old Mill Court today (Saturday) at 9.20am to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to St. Vincent De Paul, Ozanam House, 22 Bridge Street, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.