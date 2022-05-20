Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 20th May, 2022

ARMSTRONG, Arthur - 19th May 2022 - beloved husband of Sheila, 5 Larkhill, loving father of Pat, Kaye, Eileen and Martin, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Kathleen, Jim, Edmond, Eamon and the late Vincent. House private please. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.40am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CASSIDY, William Michael David - 17th May 2022 - late of 39 Ballynarrig Road, Limavady, much loved husband of Michelle, beloved father of Chloé. Son of late Robin & Vera, son in law of Michael and Mattie, Brother of Samuel & Gregory and their wives May and Tanya. Brother in law of Fiona & Mac. Beloved uncle of Brian, Andrew, Matthew, Toni, Jordan, Jamie, Charlie, Tia. Wake from home from 3.00pm Thursday & Friday. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Billy will be held on Tuesday, 24th May at 12.30pm at Browns Funeral Home Aghanloo, Limavady on Tuesday proceeding to travel to Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast for 4.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Limavady LIPS Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

HAWE, Evans Edward (Eddie) - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, 34 Davison Villas, Castledawson, beloved son of the late William and Sarah, much loved brother of Willie, Mildred, Heather, Ivor and the late Maurice, a dear brother-in-Law of Terry, Ian and Arlene and a dearly loved uncle. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Eddie's life will take place in Castledawson Presbyterian Church on Saturday, 21st May at 1.30pm, followed by a private burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle.

NELIS, (nee McGuinness), Magdalen - 18th May, 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Frankie (barber, formerly of Fosters Terrace), loving mother of Christine, Patricia, Frank and Paul, devoted grandmother to Sarah, Treasa, Daire, Gemma, Freya and Patrick, dear mother-in-law of Brendan, Paul and Gill. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving her home, 47 Old Mill Court on Saturday at 9.20am to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake at her home today (Friday) from 3.00pm to 8.00pm, Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to St. Vincent De Paul, Ozanam House, 22 Bridge Street, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

TOWNLEY, Martha Elizabeth (Mattie) - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved mother of Dougie, dear mother in law of Mandy, devoted grandmother of Catherine, Steven, Faye, great grandmother of Scarlett, Isaac, Tommy, Ellie, sister of Jean, Eileen, Billy, Cecil, Alfie, Christine and Joan. House private. Funeral leaving her son Dougie's home, 91 Mount Eden, Limavady on Friday at 2.00pm for graveside service in Derramore Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.