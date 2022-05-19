Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 19th May, 2022

COLHOUN (nee Parke), Isobella Bovaird (Isobel) - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice surrounded by her loving family in her 80th year dearly beloved wife of the late Alwyn, much loved mum of Mark and Trevor, loving mother-in-law of Gemma and Andrea, adored grandmother of Katie, Millie, Lola, Ruiari and Jacob, dearest twin sister of Margaret and the late Derek. Funeral leaving her late home 9, Blackburn Crescent, Woodburn, on Saturday, 21st May, at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in All Saints Clooney Parish Church at 12.00noon. Burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to All Saints Clooney Parish Church ( cheques made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry ) c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5, Manning Way, Brigade, Derry BT47 6GL. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DEVINE, Paul - 17th May 2022 - loving husband of Carol, 30 Lower Garden City, devoted daddy of Caolán and Lauren, cherished son of Margaret and the late Jack, dear brother of Kevin, Pat, Eamon, Mark, Aisling and the late Adrian, beloved son-in-law and precious friend of Phil and Rosita Cunningham and a much-loved brother-in-law and uncle. House private please. Friends and family and welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Thursday) from 7.00pm - 9.00pm. Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home on Friday at 1.00pm. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HAWE, Evans Edward (Eddie) - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, late of 34 Davison Villas, Castledawson, beloved son of the late William and Sarah, much loved brother of Willie, Mildred, Heather, Ivor and the late Maurice, a dear brother-in-law of Terry, Ian and Arlene and a dearly loved uncle. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle.

KING (nee Pollock), Eileen Elizabeth (Betty) - 17th May 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Rathbrady Road, Limavady. Dear wife of the late James, devoted mother of Trevor, Graham, Harold and Gillian also a loving mother in law and grandmother. House private. Funeral leaving her daughter Gillian's home, 46 Barley Hill, Limavady, on Friday at 3.00pm for graveside service in Enagh Cemetery at 3.30pm (Friends and family welcome). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Air Ambulance NI And forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

LYNCH (nee Galbraith), Olive Jean - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family after a long illness in her 74th year) much loved wife of Robert, devoted dad of Louise and Gary, loving mother-in-law of Liam and Gillian, adored granny of Amelia and Jake, dearest sister of Violet, Hester and Hilary. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 19, Foyle Fold, Limavady Road, on Saturday, 21st May at 2.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House strictly private by request. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheque made payable to W. H. & S. C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital (Sperrin Room) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

LYTTLE, Kevin - 6 Upper Killea Road, Derry and formerly Hamilton Street, Derry. Devoted husband to Mary (nee Doherty) and much loved father of Sharon McCafferty, Sarah Jane and Hannah. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, his brothers Eugene, Terry and Tony, his sisters Teresa Ritter , Angela O'Sullivan and Philomena, the extended Lyttle and Doherty families and many friends. Kevin's remains will be reposing at his late residence. Removal on Friday afternoon at 2.00pm to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 3.00pm followed by interment in St Mura's Cemetery, Fahan. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the day of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

McCORMICK, Edgar - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, beloved husband of Bridie, loving father of the late Ian, Gavin and Darren, devoted grandfather to Hannah and Jamie, dear father-in-law of Colleen, loving brother of Betty and Dorothy, brother-in-law of Kathleen and the late Bob Thompson, dear uncle of Sharon (Mike), Tawnya and Suzanne. Funeral leaving his home, 153 Sunbeam Terrace on Friday at 9.30am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McFARLAND (nee Whiteside), Peggy - 17th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Victor, 301 Clooney Road, Carrichue, loving mother of Wendy and Garry, mother-in-law of Paul and Laura, much loved grandmother of Connor and dear sister of Alice, Katie, May and the late Jim and John. Funeral service in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Friday at 3.30pm followed by interment in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB.

O’KANE (nee Abbott), Zena (Magherafelt) - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Joe, 14 Greenvale Park, much loved and devoted mother of Christopher, Frankie, Anthony, Peter and the late Zena-Marie and baby John, dear mother-in-law of Debbie, Von, Louise and Cath, loving granny of Jordanne, Benjamin, Erin, Donna, Barry, Francesca, Brogan, Lauren, Ryan, Rory, Amie, Andrew, Shannon, Molly, Evan, Tommy and Grace, also a dear great-grandmother and dearest sister of the late Alex and Gemma. Funeral from her home on Saturday, 21st May at 10.00am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lavey at 11.00am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association (NIKPA), payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her family and the entire family circle.

STEWART, Marcus Albert Hayes - 18th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving wife and friend Rhonda in his 65th year) much loved and devoted husband of Sylvia, loving son of the late Dorothy and Joe, dearest brother of the late David, and dear friend Rhonda. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 14, Roe Gardens, Irish Street, on Friday, 20th May, at 1.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 2LJ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his wife and the entire family circle. He died as he lived everyone's friend.