Search

17 May 2022

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 17th May, 2022

Obituaries

Death notices, Saturday evening, May 5th

Reporter:

Derry Now

17 May 2022 7:00 AM

TOMKIES, Ita - 15th May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 33 Rosseden Drive Limavady, beloved wife of the late Charles R.I.P., loving mother of Kluyts. Deeply regretted by her friends Theresa, Liam and the family circle. Funeral from O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home, 10 Ballyclose Street on Tuesday at 9.35am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

NORRIS, Ella - 16th May 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 114 Elmgrove, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Sarah Norris, loving sister of Joe and the late John, devoted sister and best friend of Louisa, deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Ella's remains will repose at her late residence, 114 Elmgrove from 11.00am today (Tuesday). Funeral cortege leaving from there on Wednesday, 18th May at 5.50pm for 6.30pm arrival at St. Columba's Church, Longtower to repose overnight. Funeral Requiem Mass will take place at 10.00am on Thursday, 19th May. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake House Private From 10.00pm till 10.00am. Ella's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. St. Lucia Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

QUINN, Francis Martin (Swatragh) - 16th May 2022 - beloved husband of Angela and loving father of Donna (McEldowney), Martin, Joanne (Murtagh), Brendan, Sinead (Glasgow) and Sean Francis, son of the late James and Jeannie and dear brother of Seamus, Roger, Joe, Joan, Nuala, Terence and the late Anne. Funeral from his home 50 Killygullib Road on Wednesday, 18th May at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Craigavole, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law Leeanne, Maureen and Sean’s partner Sarah, sons in law Kevin, Rory, Jim, 14 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media