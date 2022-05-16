Derry Death Notices - Monday, 16th May, 2022

GUY (nee Murphy), Anne - 14th May 2022 - (peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 14th of May 2022, late of 36 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Joe and loving mother of Joanne, Kieran, Christopher (Sam) and Ailish, devoted grandmother of Mia, Caitlyn, Niamh, Charlie, Rose, Freddie and Grace, daughter of the late Charlie and Bridie R.I.P and dear sister of Michael, Bernadette, Martin, James, Donna, Neil , David, Brian, Noel, Sean, Damien and the late Brendan R.I.P. Deeply regretted by by her special friends Caroline and Mary Kate, daughters in law and sons in law, nieces and nephews. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Tuesday leaving her late residence at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.banagherparish.com/. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to NICHS or Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. St Martin pray for her.

McCALLION, Billy (Toasty, ex TV man) - 14th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Jean, loving father of Donna, Thomas, Jim, Lucia, Billy and Keith, a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 333 Carnhill, on Tuesday, 17th May at 12.20pm to the City Cemetery for a funeral service at 1.00pm. Will be sadly missed and always remembered.

McDONALD, James - 14th May 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Angela, formerly of Leafair Park, loving father of James, Kevin, Michelle, Peter and Roisin, a much loved grandfather and dear father-in-law of Emma, Daniel, Sharon and Joe. Funeral from his daughter's home, 30 Springvale Park, on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGUIRK (nee McLaughlin), Eileen - 14th May 2022 - (peacefully) at her son Michael’s home 24 Castle Park, Eglinton, formerly of 8 Lime Road, Greysteel. Beloved wife of the late Tom McGuirk R.I.P., loving mother of Nuala (Parkhill), Mary (Devine), Sally (Barr), Michael, Neil, and the late Kathleen (Doherty) R.I.P., mother-in-law of Aine, Sam, and James, a much loved grandmother of David, Kevin, Emma, Emmet, Amy, Andrew, Connor, Rhiannon, Odhrán and Clóideach, and a great-grandmother, sister of Patrick, Una (O’Connor), and the late Liam, and Michael. R.I.P. Private family time between 10.00pm and 10.00am Please. Eileen’s funeral will leave from her son’s home: 24 Castle Park, Eglinton today (Monday) at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

REID (nee Nash), Elizabeth (Elezene) - 14th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved mother of Declan, Damien, Lisa, Janet, Leanne and Christopher, wife of Ronnie, loving grandmother of Deaglan, Gavin, Fergahal, Conor, David, Rachael, Dylan, Sean and Eoin and great-grandmother of Emily and Eanan, darling daughter of the late Lawrence and Lily Nash, and a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home, 8 Earhart Park, on Tuesday, 17th May at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Sister Clare intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

TOMKIES, Ida - 15th May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 33 Rosseden Drive Limavady, beloved wife of the late Charles R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her friends Theresa, Liam and the family circle. Funeral from O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home, 10 Ballyclose Street on Tuesday at 9.35am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WRAY, William (Liam) - 11th March 2022 - (suddenly) at his home, 84 Earhart Park, beloved husband of the late Carole Elizabeth, loving father of Liam, Sam, Karen and Louise and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his son’s home, 261 Cornshell Fields at 10.20am on Tuesday, 17th May to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.