Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 15th May, 2022

CALDWELL, Ciaran - 14th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, (late of Glenowen), loving father of Caleb and Chris, beloved son of Kathleen and the late Billy, devoted partner of Sara, a dear brother of Liam, loving uncle of Finn and stepson of John. Funeral leaving his mother’s home, 1 Ballyderowen, Burnfoot, on Tuesday, 17th May at 9.15am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HAIRE, John - 14th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 81st year) dearly beloved husband of Sarah-Jane (Sadie), much loved father of Jonathan, Gordon and Alison, loving father-in-law of Michelle and Jeffrey, devoted grandfather of Daryl, Eva, Reece, Erin and John, great-grandfather of Ella and Emily, dearest brother of May, Nancy, Sarah, Robert, Margaret, Elizabeth, Harriet, Martin and the late Jean, Jimmy and Bill. Funeral leaving his late home 32 Mosley Park, Kilfennan on Tuesday, 17th May at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Gortnessy Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Gortnessy Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. Ross Hyndman, 32, Temple Road, Lisahally, Co. Derry, BT47 6UB. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus, peace is yours, memories ours.

HARVEY, Chris - 9th May 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Yuqing Du, loving father of George Chengyi and a dear and loving son of Leonard and Angela (from Helston, Cornwall). Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street on Monday, 16th May at 1.00pm to Clooney Hall Methodist Church for funeral service at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. At Rest. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects to Chris at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street from 1.00pm to 3.00pm on Sunday.

HURLEY, Joseph (Joe) - 11th May 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at hospital in Newcastle, England, (83 Gulladuff Hill, Lavey) beloved father of Stephen and Joseph, much loved son of Joseph (Joe) and Margaret, loving brother of Sharon, Rhonda and the late Christopher and dear brother in law of Jason and Owen. Joe’s remains will leave his late residence on Monday, 16th May at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lavey, (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers within the wake house and Church will be limited to social distancing. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, father, mother, sisters, brothers in law, daughter in law Jessica, grand daughter Skyla, Joseph’s fiancée Danaé, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews: Shauni, Finn, Jake, Scarlet, Dairé, and the late Ava, best friends Ivan and Chontelle, and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to: "Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust" (KBRT) c/o the family.

McGUIRK (nee McLaughlin), Eileen - 14th May 2022 - (peacefully) at her son Michael’s home, 24 Castle Park, Eglinton, formerly of 8 Lime Road, Greysteel. Beloved wife of the late Tom McGuirk R.I.P., loving mother of Nuala (Parkhill), Mary (Devine), Sally (Barr), Michael, Neil, and the late Kathleen (Doherty) R.I.P., mother-in-law of Aine, Sam, and James, a much loved grandmother of David, Kevin, Emma, Emmet, Amy, Andrew, Connor, Rhiannon, Odhrán and Clóideach, and a great-grandmother, sister of Patrick, Una (O’Connor), and the late Liam, and Michael. R.I.P. Private family time between 10.00pm and 10.00am Please. Eileen’s funeral will leave from her son’s home, 24 Castle Park, Eglinton on Monday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.