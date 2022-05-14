Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 14th May, 2022

BOYLE, John - 12th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Drapersfield Care Home, Cookstown, late of 2 Brough Terrace, Castledawson, dearest partner of Ethel, loving father of Jonathan, step father of Nigel and the late Siobhan and a dear brother of Robert, Tommy, Jimmy, Annie and the late Alan. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 7.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Service in Christ Church, Castledawson on Sunday, 15th May at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations a/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the family circle.

CONNORS, Michaela - 12th May 2022 - (suddenly) at 21a Bloomfield Park Derry, beloved daughter of the late Dolores McGuigan, R.I.P. dear step-daughter of Raymond Wylie, loving sister of Joanne, Kevin, Jim, Michael, and the late Dawn and Martine. R.I.P. Family and friends welcome on Saturday from 2.00pm to 4.00pm at O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home, 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady. Her funeral will leave from funeral home on Sunday, 15th May at 11.05am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn followed by interment in City Cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MOORE, John Lindsay - 11th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 30 Mullaghboy Lane, Magherafelt, (aged 90), dearly loved husband of Milly, much loved father of John, Stanley, Nigel, Margaret and Carole, a dear father-in-law of Anne, Noeleen, Nichola, Geoffrey and Russell, devoted granda of Louisa, Elizabeth (deceased), Jonathan, Aaron, Melissa, Carly, Sophie and Emily, great granda of Bobbie, Faith, Matthew, Sophia and Alexander and great great granda of Willow. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Sunday, 15th May at 2.15pm to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church for service at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, Mark - 12th May 2022 - (suddenly) at his late family home, 2 Iveagh Park, Prehen. Beloved son of Michael (Mickey) and the late Barbara, loving brother of Michael and Eamonn, a much loved brother-in-law of Hilary and Síobhan, dearest uncle and godfather of Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of his aunts, cousins, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Mark's remains will repose at his late family residence. Funeral leaving from there on Sunday, 15th May at 11.50am for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Columb's Church, Chapel Road. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Wake House Private From 11.00pm till 10.00am. St. Padre Pio pray for Him. Our Lady Of Fatima intercede for him.

McMASTER, Robert (Bob) - 12th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home 20, Ebrington Park, Limavady Road (Ex-R.U.C. George Cross), surrounded by his loving family in his 76th year, much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Clare, Steven, Lisa and Cheryl, dear father-in-law of Joanne, Ian, and Bobb, adored granda of Alex, Luke, Matthew, Blake, and Oscar. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home today (Saturday) at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Royal British Legion c/o Mrs. Hilary McKeegan, 10, Curlew Way, Derry, BT47 6LQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

WARD, Terry - 13th May 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Teresa, 18 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle and formerly of Aranmore Island, loving father of Mark, Kevin and Eamer, dear father-in-law of Elina, Karen and Philip and a much loved grandfather and brother. House restricted to family and close friends only please. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 10.50am for 11.15 am funeral mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.