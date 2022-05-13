Derry Death Notices - Friday, 13th May, 2022

ELDER (nee McGilligan), Margaret Evelyn - 11th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family dearly beloved wife of Ray, much loved mum of Stewart and Ray, loving mother-in-law of Donna and Julie-Ann, adored granny of Brogan, Tallinn, Elise, Madeline and Samuel, dearest sister of Vera, Evann, Dessie, Martha, Sally, and the late Jack and Jimmy. Funeral leaving D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry on Monday, 16th May at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Killaloo Parish Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Killaloo Parish Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address). Viewing in the Funeral Home on Saturday between 11.00am till 3.00pm and in the evening between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. Very deeply regretted by the sorrowing family circle.

HARPER, Victoria (Vicky) - 10th May 2022 - late of 27 Aubrey Street, loving mother of Sarah, Mervyn, Kurtis, Kelvyn and Callum, devoted grandmother of Amelia and Riley, cherished daughter of the late Mervyn and Lila, dear sister Lisa and Mary and a much loved aunt. Her remains will be reposing at her sister Lisa’s home, 14 Henry Street. A committal service will take place at Ballyoan Cemetery on Saturday at 1.30pm. Sadly missed by all her family and friends.

HURLEY, Joseph (Joe) - 11th May 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at hospital in Newcastle, England, (83 Gulladuff Hill, Lavey), beloved father of Joseph and Stephen, much loved son of Joseph (Joe) and Margaret and loving brother of Sharon, Rhonda and the late Christopher. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, father, mother, sisters and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

MOORE, John Lindsay - 11th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 30 Mullaghboy Lane, Magherafelt, (aged 90), dearly loved husband of Milly, much loved father of John, Stanley, Nigel, Margaret and Carole, a dear father-in-law of Anne, Noeleen, Nichola, Geoffrey and Russell, devoted granda of Louisa, Elizabeth (deceased), Jonathan, Aaron, Melissa, Carly, Sophie and Emily, great granda of Bobby, Faith, Matthew, Sophia and Alexander and great great granda of Willow. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Sunday, 15th May at 2.15pm to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church for service at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle.

McILROY, Freddy - 11th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Oakleaves Nursing Home (Greenhaw), late of 70 Lefair Park. Beloved husband of Vera, loving father of Freddy, Gerry and the late Terrence, Martin and Nicky, a much loved father-in-law of Brenda and Maeve, dearest brother of Eleanor, Moya, Seamus and the late Dominic and Patsy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Freddy's remains will repose at his late family residence, 70 Lefair Park. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 14th May at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Freddy's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia N.I c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Brigid Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him.

McLAUGHLIN, Mary - 11th May 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 1 Muldonagh Cottages, Foreglen, Co Derry. Loving mother of Paul, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Lily R.I.P. and loving sister Brendan, Joan, Rose and the late William Bernard, Gerard, Vincent, Johnnie, Josie, Michael, Veronica, Phonsie, Laurence, Dessie, Dympna and Majella R.I.P. Also deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews. Funeral from her late residence today (Friday), leaving at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

O'DONNELL, Hugh - 11th May 2022 - beloved husband of the late Kathleen, 30 Circular Road, loving father of Hugh, Liam, Frank, Eamonn, Cathal, Conor, Cormac and the late Ciaran and Susan, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and deeply regretted by the O’Donnell, Doherty and Deeney families. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.