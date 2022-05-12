Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 12th May, 2022

CHAPMAN, Jack (M.B.E.) - 10th May 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, 21 Coolshinney Close, Magherafelt, dearly beloved and devoted husband of Maisie, much loved father of Diane and the late Gillian, dear father-in-law of David and loving grandfather of Matt and Sam. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home this evening (Thursday) from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Service in 1st Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 13 at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Kilronan School, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations a/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his wife, daughter, grandchildren and the entire family circle.

DOHERTY (nee Dunlop), Mary Isabella - 10th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital, surrounded by all of her loving family, late of 20 Glenbrook Terrace. Beloved wife of the late Edmund, devoted mother of Tony, John, Audrey and Kevin, loving grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her grandchildren. A much loved sister of Audrey and the late Alec. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Mary's remains will repose at her late family residence. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 13th May at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Mary's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. St. Bernadette Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

DUDDY (nee Glenn), Elaine - 9th May 2022 - beloved wife of Paul, 6 Grovemount Park, Daly’s Brae, Altnagelvin, daughter of the late Philomena and Patsy, devoted sister of Mary, John, Michael, Philip, Kevin and the late Paddy and Liam and a much loved aunt and godmother. Funeral from her home today (Thursday) at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LOGUE (nee Lynch), Mary - 10th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of Cathal, loving mother of Patricia, Cathal and Eimear, dear sister of Gerry, Roisin and Carmel. Dearly loved and sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 24 Cashelmore Park, today (Thursday) at 11.15am to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private for family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCALLION, Seamus - 10th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 52 College Glen, (formerly of Wellington Street and ex. BT Engineer), beloved husband of Patricia (Pat), loving father of Manus, Siobhan, Martin, Roisin, Oonagh and Vanessa, dear father-in-law of Brenda, John, Vincent and Michael, a devoted grandfather and a dear and loving brother of Irene, Quentin and Tony. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, 13th May at 11.50am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Pio intercede for him. St. Thomas Aquinas pray for him.