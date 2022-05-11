Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 11th May, 2022

ARBUCKLE, Richard George - 10th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (surrounded by his loving family in his 77th year) dearly beloved husband of Jessie, much loved dad of Jeanette and Alison, loving father-in-law of Colin, adored granda of Adam, Steffi, Alex and Josh. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 11, Sheskin Gardens, Irish Street, on Thursday, 12th May at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society N. I c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry. House Private. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

DUDDY (nee Glenn), Elaine - 9th May 2022 - beloved wife of Paul, 6 Grovemount Park, Daly’s Brae, Altnagelvin, daughter of the late Philomena and Patsy, devoted sister of Mary, John, Michael, Philip, Kevin and the late Paddy and Liam and a much loved aunt and godmother. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HASLETT, Rosborough - 9th May 2022 - much loved husband of the late Reta, loving father of Belinda and Jacqueline, dear father-in-law of Maurice & Robert, loving grandfather of Malcolm, Laura, Emma, Partners Harry, Stephen, great grandfather of Mia, Jamie, Jenson, Dawson, Maisie-Lee, dear brother of John. (Private family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am please) Funeral from his daughter Jacqueline's home 41 Bishops Road, Limavady today (Wednesday) at 12.30pm for service in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery Claudy at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Muscular Dystrophy and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Sadly missed by his entire family circle.

HEANEY, Josie - 9th May 2022 - (suddenly) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved son of the late Joe and Annie, dear brother of Pearl, George, Billy, Richard, Sandra, Sheila, dear brother-in-law, loving uncle to Noel and Shereen and his many nieces and Nephews. Funeral from his late home, 18 Sisterkeel Road, Ballykelly today (Wednesday) at 11.00am for graveside service in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church at 12noon. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

KERLIN, James - 10th May 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 79 Altagarron Road, Claudy, Co Derry, beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P and loving father of Anne, Mary, George , John, James, Rose, Denis, Kathleen, Eileen, Brian, Bridget, Michael and the late infant May R.I.P. Son of the late George and Ann R.I.P and dear brother of Mickey, Bridget Sharkey, Annie Kelly, Patrick and the late Brian, Mary, Nellie, Denis and Philip R.I.P. A loving grandfather and great grandfather. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Thursday, 12th May, leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

McIVOR, Artie - 10th May 2022 - beloved husband of Ann, 16 Glack Road, Ballykelly, loving father of Ryan, Shona and John, father-in-law of Patricia and Dean, much loved grandfather of Kévan, Lily and Rose and dear brother of Seamus, Mary, Pat, Teresa, Frances, Rosie, Shaun, Maureen and the late Sean-Patrick. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.