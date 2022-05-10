Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 10th May, 2022

CASSIDY, Aidan (Bellaghy) - 9th May 2022 - beloved husband to Maureen and loving father of Keith, Declan, Ursula and Paul, son of the late Michael and Mamie and dear brother of Livinus and the late Michael, Jackie and Ethna. Funeral from his home 31 Springfield Park on Wednesday, 11th May at for 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Catherine, Joanne, Susan, son in law Ciaran, grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

CASSIDY, William (Liam) - 6th May 2022 - late of Argyle Terrace and River Court Apartments, beloved son of the late Kevin and Mary, loving brother of Myra, Dympna, Raymond, Eileen, Kay and Martina and a much loved uncle. His remains are reposing at his sister Dympna’s home, 65 Lisneal, Knightsbridge. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 9.00pm to 12noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Pio intercede for him.

KURIACOSE, Dr. Josef (Magherafelt) - 15th April 2022 - much loved husband of Sinead & the late Mary, loving father of Adam & Richard, kind brother of Liz, Thomas & Anne, doting father-in-law of Jade, adoring son-in-law of Chris and the late Dere, giving brother-in-law of Bernadette, Gregory, Aidan, Jim, Liam, Sadeep and Tony, caring uncle of Jack, Katie, Deepli, Lijo, Rose & Liz; and friend to all. On Friday, 13th May at 7.30pm a Memorial Mass will be held with Josef's ashes present in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Magherafelt. This can also be viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org). All are welcome to attend. Josef was a colourful person, so please feel free to wear bright or dark clothing, whatever you feel appropriate. We as the family of Josef would like to give our heartfelt thanks to all our relatives, friends, neighbours, colleagues and wider community for all of their sympathy and kindness during our recent bereavement. Deeply regretted by all that knew him, may he rest in peace.

McALARY (nee Young), Kathleen (Kilrea & formerly Magherahoney) - 9th May 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved wife of Jim Joe and loving mother of James, Michelle (Burke), Ciaran, Shauna and the late baby Damian. Daughter of the late John and Jane and sister of Rita (McWilliams) and the late Edna (Stinson) and Eamonn. Funeral from her late residence, 485 Beechview Gardens, on Thursday at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family and friends welcome to call to the family home on Tuesday from 12noon. (Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am) St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and the entire McAlary and Young family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Breathe Easy Causeway c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

O'SULLIVAN (nee Devine), Winnifred (Winnie) - 6th May 2022 - beloved wife of the late Jim, 7 Pump Street, loving mother of Blanaid, Emer, Davog, Niamh and Feargal, mother-in-law of Justin, Paul, Nicky and Zoe, devoted grandmother of Sarah, Aoife, Megan, Paul, Sorcha, Orla, Oisin, Fionn and Ruairi and dear sister of the late Eileen, Pat and Anna. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 11o'clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.