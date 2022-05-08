Search

08 May 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 8th May, 2022

Obituaries

CASKEY, Ivan M.B.E. - 6th May 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 36 Sandy Grove, Magherafelt. Forever loved and sadly missed by Sheila, Doreen, Donna, Rodney, Keith, Phelim, Shona, Harry, Hugh, Kenneth, Jake, Sarah and the entire Family Circle. House private. Family and close Friends welcome at his home between 12.00noon and 10.00pm. Funeral from his home on Monday at 1.00pm, via Fairhill and Magherafelt town centre, to Desertmartin Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Laurel House, Antrim Area Hospital and Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

 

McCLOSKEY, Thomas Gerard (Harry) - 6th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, late of 890 Glenshane Road, Cashel, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Lucy and loving father of Ronan (Louise), David (Glenda), Maranna Sweeney (Sean), Padhraic, and Lucia Hanigan (Dave). Son of the late Margaret and Thomas R.I.P and dear brother of Mary , Kathleen , Brendan , Henry, Claire, Bernard, and the late John, Dan, and Laurence R.I.P. Devoted grandfather of Aoibheann, Ryan, Dáithí, Ultan, Harry, Anna, Dan, Grace, Tomás, Darragh, Conall, late infant Meabh, Cormac, Anton and Oisín. Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers in law , nieces and nephews. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral on Sunday leaving his late residence at 10.45am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent De Paul Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

 

O'SULLIVAN (nee Devine), Winifred (Winnie) - 6th May 2022 - beloved wife of the late Jim, 7 Pump Street, loving mother of Blanaid, Emer, Davog, Niamh and Feargal, mother-in-law of Justin, Paul, Nicky and Zoe, devoted grandmother of Sarah, Aoife, Megan, Paul, Sorcha, Orla, Oisin, Fionn and Ruairi and dear sister of the late Eileen, Pat and Anna. Funeral arrangements later.

 

SIMPSON, Maude - May 6th 2022 - (in her 96 year) (peacefully) at Rushall Nursing Home, formerly of Main Street Dungiven and Derrychrier, Dungiven. Much loved wife of the late Angus, loving mother of Denzil and Ashley, dear mother in law of Robert, devoted grandmother of Mark, Chloe, Laura, Ruth, Hannah and Philip, also a great grandmother. Funeral service in Browns Funeral Home, Aghanloo, Limavady on Sunday at 2.00pm followed by graveside service in Dungiven Parish Church burial ground. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

