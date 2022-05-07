Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 7th May, 2022

CAMPBELL, Norman - 3rd May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Irene, loving father of Mildred, Ian, Terence and the late Cherry and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service in his home, 50 Abbeydale, on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Ms. Christine Gardener, 5 Gortick Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 3LU.

LOFTUS (nee McFerran), Ann (Kilrea) - 5th May 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Aidan and loving mother of Dymphna (Dixon), Sharon (Bradley), Gary, Mariesa (McQuillan) and Imelda (Campbell). Funeral from her late residence, 17 Lisheeghan Lane, on Monday at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family and friends welcome to call to the family home from 12noon on Saturday. St. Martin pray for Her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire McFerran and Loftus family circle. Family flowers only please.

LOUGHREY, Anthony Joseph (Joe) (Bellaghy) - th May 2022 - beloved husband of Susan (Peggy) and loving father of Paula, Philip, Kevin, Donna and Joseph, grandfather of Darragh, Ceála, Clodagh, Jake, Ellie and Cadán, son of the late William James (Jim) and Bridget Loughrey and dear brother of Maybeth, Deirdre and the late Christy. Funeral from his home 42 Deerpark Road on Sunday, 8th May at for 11.45am for 12.30pm Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughter in law Mairead and Pamala, son in law Neil and Eamonn, grandchildren, sisters and extended family circle.

McALEESE (nee McKeown), Fiona - 4th May 2022 - Bellaghy and formerly Ballywatermoy & Kilrea, (suddenly but peacefully) in Antrim Area Hospital, beloved wife of Paul. Wife of the late David Buchanan and beloved mother of Rose, Poppy, Ruby and loving granny of Dean, Jordan and Thea. Funeral from her late residence, 25 Bawnmore, on Sunday at 11.15am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co.Cavan. Family and friends are welcome to call at the family home on Friday from 5.00pm onwards. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Antrim Area Hospital cheques payable to McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McCLOSKEY, Thomas Gerard (Harry) - 6th May 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, late of 890 Glenshane Road, Cashel, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Lucy and loving father of Ronan (Louise), David (Glenda), Maranna Sweeney (Sean) , Padhraic, and Lucia Hanigan (Dave). Son of the late Margaret and Thomas R.I.P and dear brother of Mary , Kathleen , Brendan , Henry, Claire, Bernard, and the late John, Dan, and Laurence R.I.P. Devoted grandfather of Aoibheann, Ryan, Dáithí, Ultan, Harry, Anna, Dan, Grace, Tomás, Darragh, Conall, late infant Meabh, Cormac, Anton and Oisín. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral on Sunday leaving his late residence at 10.45am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent De Paul Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the wider family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

TALTY (nee Cawley), Mary - 31st March 2022 - in London and formerly of Tamlaght, Bellarena, beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Joseph, Thomas and Nora, mother-in-law of Mark and devoted grandmother of James and Alex. Her remains will arrive at St Aidan's Church, Magilligan on Monday, 9th May, 2022 at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated there on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.