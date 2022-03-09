Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 9th March, 2022

HARKIN, Charles (Ming) – 6th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Rose Court Nursing Home, Ballymena (formerly of 11 Artillery Road, Coleraine), dearly loved husband of Margaret, a dear father, step-father and grandfather. Funeral from his home today (Wednesday) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church, Coleraine at 11.00am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

HUTCHINSON, Daphne Ann - 8th March 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 23 Movenis Hill, Garvagh, dearly loved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Sharon, Adrian and Richard and mother in law of Thompson, Hilary and Pauline, devoted grandmother of Ian, Fraser, Sam, Lilian, James, Harry and Annie-Mae and beloved sister of Kenneth and the late Mervyn. House private due to current government restrictions. Family service at her home on Friday, 11th March at 10.45am followed by service of thanksgiving in First Garvagh Presbyterian Church at 12noon with interment after in Kilrea Cemetery. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI c/o Clyde Funeral Directors 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband and entire family circle.

LAGAN (nee Halferty), Kathleen (Maghera) - 7th March 2022 - beloved wife of the late Dan and loving mother of Maura, Francis, Donal, Fr. Hugh, Kieran, Catherine (Comer) and Siobhan (Tohill), sister of the late Willie-John, Susan (Cherry), Rosemary (Walls), Teresa and Patsy. Funeral from her residence Kirley House, 83 Fivemilestraight Maghera on Thursday, 10th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Glen via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons in law Stephen and John, daughters in law Freda and Michelle, grandchildren, sister in law Anne Halferty, nephews nieces and extended family circle. Family and friends welcome to the wake. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McGINNIS, Simon - 5th March 2022 - beloved son of Patricia and Eugene, 8 Hawthorn Park, Greysteel, loving brother of Gary and Kevin, brother-in-law of Emma and Michaela and much loved uncle of Joey, Isla , Jamie-Lee , Jaxx and Caoimhin. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.