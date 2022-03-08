Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 8th March, 2022

BLACK, William Stephen - 7th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Belfast City Hospital, devoted husband of Sandra, 20 Station Road, Desertmartin, much loved father of Sonia, Stephanie, William and Samuel, a dearly loved father-in-law and grandfather and dearest brother of Rae, Eric, Esmond and the late Francie. House private, due to current restrictions. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday evening, 9th March from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, 10th March at 11.00am to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church for service at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lecumpher Presbyterian Church Building Fund and ICU, Belfast City Hospital, payable to D Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

CURRIE (nee Mitchell), Jean - 6th March 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 92 Main Street, Tobermore, dearly beloved wife of the late Willie, much loved mother of Mina, Dessie, Janette and Leslie, a dear mother-in-law of Ronnie, Judith, Stephen and Tanya and a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore this evening (Tuesday) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from her home on Wednesday, 9th March at 1.45pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kilcronaghan Parish Hall Building Fund, payable to D Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle.

KING, Maureen Mary - 4th March 4th 2022 - (peacefully) at her own home, much loved mother of Linda, Rodney, Stanley, also thier father Mervyn, dear mother in law of Derek and Ruth, devoted grandmother of Peter, Chloe, Mark, Amy, Lorelai, and Phoenix. Also a dear sister. Funeral service in her late home on Wednesday at 1.00pm followed by graveside service in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burial ground at 2.00pm (Limavady). Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McCLOSKEY, Thomas (Tommy) - 6th March 2022 - beloved husband of Lizzie, 9 Coolnasallagh Road, Dungiven, loving father of Tamra, Gloria, Lisa and Thomas, father-in-law of Jude, David and Lauren, much loved grandfather of Aaron, Abaigh, James Og, Nathan, Jamie, Mia and Amelia Rose, son of the late Sarah and dear brother of John, Jim and the late Patsy Gaile. Deeply regretted by his brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Margaret, all his nieces and nephews and the wider family circle. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 12.20 pm for 1o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MURDOCH (nee Carleton), Mary Jane (Jean) - 6th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Magherafelt in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late David Murdoch, Kilwinning, Ayrshire. Fondly remembered with love and affection by her sisters Evelyn Hildebrandt, Vancouver; Muriel Colvin, Ballindrum, Moneymore; Doreen Smyth, Antrim. Also nieces and nephews and all the extended family circle. Loving sister of the late Robert, Susan, Ina, Tommy, Florence and baby Doreen. Funeral arrangements later.

O’NEILL, Marian (Maghera) - 6th March 2022 - beloved daughter of the late Maggie and James O’Neill and loving sister of Sarah Dooey and the late Felix. Funeral from Sarah’s home 85 Fivemile Straight on Wednesday, 9th March at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Partick Glen via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother in law Gerry, nephew Aron, Lisa and Aoife, Zak and Ben. Immediate family and close friends only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

PITTS, Ivan - 5th March 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, 1 Shandon Park, Castledawson, dearly beloved husband of Joanne, much loved father of Julianne, Donna and Ryan, dear father-in-law of Nathan, Liam and Jayne, a much loved grandfather, son of the late Lizzy and cherished brother of Robert, Alan and the late Billy. Funeral from his home on Wednesday, 9th March at 1.00pm, for service in Garvin’s Funeral Home at 1.45pm approx, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Charis Cancer Care, payable to Garvins Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Deeply regretted by his wife, children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.