Derry Death Notices - Monday, 7th March, 2022

CREANE, Eugene - 4th March 2022 - Antrim and formerly of Edenreagh, Co. Derry, Eugene, dearly beloved husband of Ann (Nan) and father of Gareth, daughter-in-law Adrienne and the late Stephen. Proud Grandfather of Jason and Matthew. His remains will be removed from his late residence, 48 Tobergill Gardens, on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Comgall’s Church. Burial immediately afterwards in Belmont Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandsons Jason and his wife Cody and Matthew.

CURRIE (née Mitchell), Jean - 6th March 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 92 Main Street, Tobermore, dearly beloved Wife of the late Willie, much loved Mother of Mina, Dessie, Janette and Leslie, a dear Mother-in-Law of Ronnie, Judith, Stephen and Tanya and a devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral arrangements to follow. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Family and Family Circle.

McATAMNEY (nee Sharkey), Caroline (Kilrea) - 6th March 2022 - (peacefully) surrounded by her family, Caroline R.I.P. beloved wife of Colm and devoted mother of Claire, Finbarr and Kellie Maria, loving daughter of Kathleen and the late William Sharkey (Fintona) and dear sister of Mary, Geraldine, Dympna, Helen, Patsy, Vinney, Brendan, and Kieran. Funeral from her late residence 79 Coleraine St, Kilrea on Wednesday at 1.00pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. House private please, family and close friends welcome to call, Funeral Mass numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, mother, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, C/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, Kilrea.

McCLOSKEY, Vinnie - 4th March 2022 - loving father of Adrian and the late Paul, son of the late Daniel and Ellen, dear brother of Danny, Paul, Ann, Molly, Helena and the late Damien and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his sister’s home, 92 Kylemore Park, on Tuesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Belmont Cottages Resident’s Comfort Fund, 17 Racecourse Road, Derry, BT48 7RE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy in soul.