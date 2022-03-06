Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 6th March, 2022

HASSON, Hugh - 5th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 859 Glenshane Road , Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and loving father of Geraldine McKenna, Margaret Rose Gormley, Christina Carton and Mary Claire Murphy. Much loved grandfather of Hugh Francis, Teresa, Roger, Seamus , Bronagh and Pearse and great grandfather of Samuel, Hollie and Matthew. Dear father in law of Micky, Roger, Mickey and the late Cornelius R.I.P. Loving brother of Annie Mary McCorriston (Ballerin),Margaret McGuinness (Scotland) and the late John Hassan (Ballerin) R.I.P. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral home 414a Ballyquin Road , Dungiven from 4.00pm to 9.00pm Sunday and Monday. Leaving McLaughlins Funeral home on Monday at 9.00pm to repose from his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is family only. Funeral on Tuesday, 8th March leaving his late residence at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 42 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

MARSHALL (nee Callaghan), Maeve - 5th March 2022 - beloved wife of Colman, Cloghole Road, Campsie, loving mother of Melanie and Ian, mother-in-law of Lavinia, much loved grandmother of Chandeece, Zachary, Jerome and Emily and dear sister of Margaret, Joe, Bella and the late Eileen and John. Maeve’s wake will be held in her daughter's home on Sunday from 11.00am to 9.00pm. Funeral from 73 Dellwood, Eglinton on Monday at 12.25pm for 1o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our Lady of Knock intercede for her.

MURRAY, William (Liam) - 4th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bernie and a devoted stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear son of the late Richard and Kathleen, loving brother of Eileen, Kathleen and Jim. Funeral leaving his home, 179 Lone Moore Road, on Monday, 7th March at 10.20am to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McGRORY, John - 3rd March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved Husband of Teresa and loving father of John, Karen, Roma, Julie, Philip and the late Eoin. A much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and a dear brother. Funeral from his home, 25 Earhart Park, on Sunday, 6th March at 12.45pm to Our Lady of Lourdes church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 1.15pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. House private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please.

PITTS, Ivan - 5th March 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, 1 Shandon Park, Castledawson, dearly beloved husband of Joanne, much loved father of Julianne, Donna and Ryan, dear father-in-law of Nathan, Liam and Jayne, a much loved grandfather, son of the late Lizzy and cherished brother of Robert, Alan and the late Billy. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Charis Cancer Care, payable to Garvins Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Deeply regretted by his wife, children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.