Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 5th March, 2022

BOND (nee McWilliams), Mary Kathleen - 4th March 2022 - (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family, formerly of Finvola Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Davy R.I.P., loving mother of Attracta (Columba), Sharon, John (Lisa) and the late Hugh, infant Gabriel & infant Patrick R.I.P. A devoted grandmother & grand grandmother. Dear sister of Bridie, Rosemary and Tina. Reposing at her sons residence 26 Knock Cullen, Dungiven, funeral from there on Sunday, 6th March, leaving at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

FINN, William - 3rd March 2022 - beloved husband of the late Mary, formerly of, Creggan, loving father of Maria and Fiona, father-in-law of Michael and Sean, much loved grandfather of Mark, Michael, Debbie, Stephanie, Daryl, Lauren and Finn and a devoted great-grandfather. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 217 Tamnaherin Road, on Sunday at 11.30am for 12o’clock funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FLEMING, Molly (Ann) - 3rd March 2022 - (peacefully) at Edenballymore Lodge Care Home, surrounded by her loving family, late of 30 Leenan Gardens. May she rest in peace. Loving mother of Damian and Elaine. Devoted granny and great-granny. Beloved daughter of the late George and Eileen. Cherished sister of Roisin, Mary Lou, Imelda and the late Frankie, Johnny, Liam, Colum, Síle, Nuala, Doc and Hugh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral leaving her late residence today (Saturday) at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Molly's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan

KELLY (nee O'Kane), Julia - 4th March 2022 - beloved wife of Maurice, 41 Baronscourt, Culmore Road, loving mother of Raymond, Adrian, Karen, Brian, Shaun, Maurice, Austin and Julie, mother-in-law of Leona, Lynsey, James, Grainne, Louise, Margaret, Bronagh and Ray, a much loved granny and dear sister of Aggie, Frank, Sheila and the late Paddy, Bridget, Evelyn, Noreen and Tommy. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.00am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Julia’s wake will take place in her home on Saturday and Sunday from 1.pppm to 10.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Carmelite Retreat Centre, Termonbacca, Derry, BT48 9XE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LINGENFELTER, James - 25th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert, Scotland, (ex-U.S. Navy, formerly of Norburgh Park), beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved daddy of Marilyn, Diane, Charlene and the late Rachel. Father in law of Liam and Gordon and a devoted grand-dad and great-grandad. Funeral leaving his daughter Marilyn's home, 85 Grangemore Park, today (Saturday) at 10.20am to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family Flowers Only donations in lieu if wished to Chest, Heart & Stroke or Cancer Research. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at the wake and at the Requiem Mass.

McGUCKIN, Ethna (Bellaghy) - 4th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Ethna, RIP, late of 51 William Street, Bellaghy. Daughter of the late William and Annie and much loved sister of Willie and the late Stewartie and Terry. Ethna’s remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Bellaghy at 5.45 pm on Saturday, 5th March. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 6th March at 1.00pm (which can be viewed via the parish webcam). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church. House strictly private. Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all the family circle.

McKNIGHT (nee Nicholl), Agnes - 4th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre. Much loved mother of Bob and Tom, dear Aunt of Cecil and her many nephews and nieces. Also a dear Mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother, also a dear sister. House private. Close friends and family welcome her nephew Cecil's home, 53 Carlaragh Road, Limavady. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Agnes, viewing will be held in Browns Funeral Home, tonight (Friday) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral leaving Cecil's and Hilary's home on Sunday at 2.00pm for service Ballykelly Presbyterian Church at 3.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Ballykelly Presbyterian Church Property Fund and Foyle Hospice cheques made payable and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

O'ROURKE (nee McMath), Rosie (Maghera) - 3rd March 2022 - beloved wife of the late Francis and loving mother of Shane and Sharon, dear sister of Pat and Gerry. Funeral from her home 8 St Lurach’s Terrace Maghera on Sunday, 6th March at 10.30am for 11.00am Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen, via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv) , interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, daughter in law Paula, son in law Aidan, grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.