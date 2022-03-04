Derry Death Notices - Friday, 4th March, 2022

CURRAN, Gerald (Gerry) - 2nd March 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 63 Ardnalee, Culmore, beloved husband of Claire, loving father of Geraldine, Damian, Paul, Gary, Raymond, Doreen, Claire and Brendan and a devoted grandfather. Funeral leaving his home today (Friday) at 12.20pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

FLEMING, Molly (Ann) - 3rd March 2022 -(peacefully) at Edenballymore Lodge Care Home surrounded by her loving family, late of 30 Leenan Gardens. Loving mother of Damian and Elaine. Devoted granny and great-granny. Beloved daughter of the late George and Eileen. Cherished sister of Roisin, Mary Lou, Imelda and the late Frankie, Johnny, Liam, Colum, Síle, Nuala and Doc. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Molly's remains will repose at her late residence, 30 Leenan Gardens. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 5th March at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Molly's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan

HENRY, James (Peachy) (Kilrea) - 1st March 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) loving husband of Sandra (née Gordon). Son of the late Patsy and Marie and beloved brother of Moya (Fallon), Gerardine (McAuley), Assumpta (Cochrane), Pauline (Kelly), Sarah (Clarke) and the late Michael. Funeral from his late residence, 30 Lisnagrot Road, today (Friday) at 2.15pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. The family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McCLEAN (née Fitzgerald), Ellen (Nellie) - 3rd March 2022 - (peacefully) at Culmore Manor, beloved wife of James, 2 Greenhaw Terrace, loving mother of Paul, Sylvia, Elizabeth, Rhonda, Jim, Stephen and the late Mary, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Bridie and the late Joan, Danny and Paddy. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Friday evening from 6.00-8.00pm. Cremation will take place at a later date. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our Lady of Knock intercede for her.

McDAID, Naoimh - 26th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at her home in Edinburgh, beloved wife of Pablo, loving mother of Sofia, much loved daughter of Brian and Kathleen, dear sister of Emma, Sarah and David and devoted aunt of Aoife, Cassie and Michael. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and her very many friends. Naoimh’s remains are reposing in her family home, 40 Bayswater, Derry. Funeral from there on Saturday for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Interment afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathmullan. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be available to stream online at St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmullan. House private please on Saturday morning. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to the Maggie’s Centre Edinburgh, a charity which supported Naoimh. To make a donation please go www.naoimhmcdaid.muchloved.com

McNALLY (née Tohill), Nora (Magherafelt) - 3rd March 2022 - beloved wife of Kevin and loving mother of Shane, Keara (Gallagher) and Barry, dear sister of Brian, Bernadette Atkinson, Briege Martin and the late George, Paddy and Jim. Funeral from her home, 17 Parkmore, on Saturday, 5th March at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law Joseph, daughters-in-law Lois and Claire, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediate family only.

WALLIS, Margaret Rose (nee McCartney) - 2nd March, 2022 - formerly of 28 Lecky Road, who died at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia, beloved wife of the late Johnny, and mother of James, Elizabeth, Deirdre, Liam and Patricia, sister of the late Liam, Mary Wallis and Sadie Wray, much loved grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, dear mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Requiem Mass will be on Monday, 7th March at 11.00am the Prince of Peace Church Chesapeake, Virginia. There will be a Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Long Tower, on Monday, 11th April at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for her