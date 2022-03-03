Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 3rd March, 2022

JONES, Andrew John (Drew) - 2nd March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in his 81st year) much loved husband of Barbara, loving dad of Andrew and Keith, adored granda of Andrew, Chloe and Susan, dearest brother of David, a dear brother-in-law of Helen. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 185, Primity Crescent, Newbuildings on Friday, 4th March at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.
McGUIGAN, Joseph (Joe) - 28th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Margaret R.I.P., loving father of Bernadette, Geraldine, Benedict, and Margaret, father-in-law of Mike, Tony, Ann, and Clare, a much loved grandfather of Matthew and his wife Grace and Kathryn, dear brother of Jim, John, and the late Patsy. R.I.P. Funeral from his home, 78 Shanreagh Park, Limavady today (Thursday) at 10.35am for Requiem Mass at 11.15am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Local Services Offices, Sevenoaks Fold, Derry BT47 6AL.
O'ROURKE, Joe (Kilrea) - 1st March 2022 - (peacefully) late of 8 Drumkil Gardens, son of the late James and Bridget and loving brother of Brian, Mary (Milligan), Theresa (Elliot), Terence and the late Gerry and Francis and a beloved uncle. Joe is reposing in McKiernan’s Funeral Home. Family and friends welcome to call this evening (Thursday) from 6.00-8.00pm. Funeral from McKiernan’s Funeral Home on Friday at 11.20am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Joseph pray for Him.
