Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 2nd March, 2022

DORAN (nee McCloskey), Mary - 1st March 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved Wife of John and Loving Mother of John Paul, Maria, Margaret, Eileen, Liam, Gerard and Damian. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Daughter of the late John and Margaret McCloskey. Dear Sister of the late Joe, Hughie, Jackie, Willie, Jamesy, Pascal, Barney and Danny. Funeral from her home 148 Hatmore Park on Friday, 4th March 2022 at 10.30am to Saint Eugene's Cathedral, Derry for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

HARKIN (nee Hegarty), Brigid - 28th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Slievemore Park), loving mother of Louise, Clare, Kathy and Josephine, dear mother-in-law of Michael, Craig and Joe and a dear and loving grandmother. Funeral leaving her daughter Kathy’s Home, 7 Knowehead Road, Muff, on Thursday, 3rd March at 9.00am to St. Mary’s Church Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00an followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to CALMS, 10 Northland Road, Derry, BT48 7JD. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

HENRY, James (Peachy) (Kilrea) - 1st March 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) late of 30 Lisnagrot Road, loving husband of Sandra (née Gordon), son of the late Patsy and Marie beloved brother of Moya (Fallon), Gerardine (McAuley), Assumpta (Cochrane), Pauline (Kelly), Sarah (Clarke) and the late Michael. St. Pio pray for him. House Private. Funeral details to follow.

HUME (nee Hagan), Bridget - 28th February 2022 - beloved wife of Paddy, 6 Iona Park, loving mother of Paul, Brenda, Fiona, Ursula, Una and Seana, mother-in-law of Maria, Tommy, John, David, Ray and Brendan, a devoted grandmother and dear sister of Barney, Packie, Sally, Francie and Jimmy. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 9.00pm to 11.00am. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to DEEDS, C/o The Old Library Trust, Central Drive, Creggan, Derry, BT48 9QG. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

IRONS, Thomas William Alexander (Tommy) - (peacefully) at his own home, 210 Drumrane Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Jean and loving father of Trevor, Arnold, Keith, Nigel, Jennifer and Alan, also a dear Father in law and devoted grandfather. Funeral service in his late home on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by burial in Bovevagh Presbyterian Church burial ground at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MORRISON (nee Doherty), Helen - 28th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Ardlough Nursing Home, (formerly of Ann Street), beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Brian, Paul and Susan, devoted grandmother to Matthew, Sean, Erinn, Ciarán and a dear and loving sister of Anna and Sally. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all her friends and the wider family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 14 Sunningdale Drive, Prehen on Thursday at 10.20 am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. Slán go fóill, go dtí go gcasfar ar a chéile arís sinn.

McCAFFERTY, Damien - 1st March 2022 - husband of Eileen, loving father of Peter and Karen, father-in-law of Colm and much loved grandfather of Colm, Caitlin, Emma and Ryan and dear brother of Gretta, Liam, Neil, Assumpta, Nuala and the late Jimmy, John and Marion. Funeral from his home, 10 Windmill Terrace, on Thursday at 9.40am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGUIGAN, Joseph (Joe) - 28th February 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Margaret R.I.P., loving father of Bernadette, Geraldine, Benedict, and Margaret, father-in-law of Mike, Tony, Ann, and Claire. A much loved grandfather of Matthew and his wife Grace and Kathryn. Dear brother of Jim, John, and the late Patsy. R.I.P. Funeral from his home: 78 Shanreagh Park, Limavady on Thursday at 10.35am for Requiem Mass at 11.15am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society, Foyle Local Services Offices, Sevenoaks Fold, Derry BT47 6AL.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Kelly), Carmel - 1st March 2022 - (peacefully) at her home surrounded by her loving family, late of 42 Rannyglass, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Denis and May R.I.P., loving mother of Kerrie, Jude, and Cathy and very fond mother in law of Martina, Gary and the late Martin R.I.P. Deeply regretted by Willie. Devoted Nana of Eunan, David, Laura, Eoghan, Barry, Cathir, Erin, Cara, Aoife, Lucy, Aine and Jude Pio. Loving sister of Patsy, Maureen, Christy, Gerard and the late Denis, Kevin, Colm, Ann, and infant Jimmy R.I.P. Will be sadly missed by her good friend and neighbour Seamus. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Thursday, 3rd March leaving at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you. St Padre Pio pray for her.