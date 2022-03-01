Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 1st March, 2022

BARNFIELD, Charlie - 27th February 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Marie, loving father of the late baby Angela Mary, dear brother of Anne and the late Phil, Neil and John, devoted uncle of Gary and all his nephews and nieces. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving his home 9 Glenbrook House on Wednesday, 2nd March at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for requiem mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

BEGLEY, Charles (Joe) - 28th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Roísín, Brendan, Anthony, Angeleen, Rory, Jacqueleen and Dara, a loving grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 40 Lower Garden City, on Thursday, 3rd March at 10.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

BURROWS, Clifford William - 27th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Weavers Care Home, Cookstown, surrounded by his loving family, 8 Motalee Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved and devoted father of Gillian, Judith and Kathryn, dear father-in-law of Derrick, Niall and James, loving grandfather of Rebekah, Scott, Sarah, Emily and Nelly and dearest brother of the late Mollie (Eakin). House private. Funeral Service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt on Thursday, 3rd March at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Family and the entire Family Circle.

COOPER, Richard - 27th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Richard, 42 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loving father of Keith, Sharon, Geoffrey and Richard and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral in his home on Thursday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Kilrea Cemetery.

FEENEY, Johnnie - 26th of February 2022 - (suddenly) late of 25 Umrycam Road, Feeny, Co Derry, loving son of the late Bridie and John R.I.P.vBeloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Adrian (Sharon), Gareth (Iona) and Ciara (Ryan). Devoted grandfather of Conán, Chloe, Cathán, Lisa Marie, Caoimhe, Ethan and Richard and great grandfather of Róghan. Dear brother of Dorothy, Patricia, Jimmy, Susie Martin, Nora, Peter, Connie, Joan and the late Michael R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers in law, nephews and nieces and the entire family circle. Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday, 2nd March leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via https://www.banagherparish.com/. Our Lady Queen of the most holy Rosary pray for him.

HARKIN (nee Teague), Margaret (Mags) - 28th February 2022 - formerly Dungiven, loving mother of Eamonn and Brian, dear sister of, Jim, Tom, Chris Shail, Joe, Ann Griffen, Willie, Kathleen Nevin, Bernie, Mary Halligan, James and the late Pat, Maureen Mannion and Mick. Funeral on Wednesday, 2nd March for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Abbeyshrule Co Londford, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law Jackie and Karen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

WALKER, William Henry (Harry) - 26th February 2022 - beloved husband of Joyce, 1 Alderbrook, Eglinton, loving father of David and Michael, devoted grandfather of Daniel, William and Isobel, dear father-in-law of Marian and Rachael and a much loved brother and uncle. Deeply regretted by all his family and friends. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 11.15am for 12o’clock Funeral Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.